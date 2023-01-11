Read full article on original website
2022 Year in Review: Company Performance by Audience Readership
In 2020, we started tracking a simple metric on Cigar Coop – how do cigar companies rate in terms of the readership on Cigar Coop. This year, we rank the 25 “most-read” companies on Cigar Coop. This is a very important data-gathering exercise for Cigar Coop. It...
Cigar News: Davidoff Signature No. 1 Limited Edition Collection Set for Release
Davidoff has announced the return of a former regular production cigar, the Davidoff Classic No. 1, as a limited edition. The cigar is being re-released in a limited production run and will now be branded the Davidoff Signature No. 1. Davidoff Signature No. 1 is a 7 1/2 x 39...
Cigar News: Tatuaje Releases 2022 PCA and TAA Exclusives
While Tatuaje was one of the earliest companies to announce its exclusive cigars for the Tobacconist Association of America (TAA) and Premium Cigar Association (PCA), it has been one of the last to get them to market. This week Tatuaje owner Pete Johnson indicated on social media both cigars are heading to retailers.
‘Inside the Uffizi,’ Behind the Scenes at the Medicis’ Art Museum, Clinches Major Territory Deals (EXCLUSIVE)
Screening this evening Jan. 6 as part of the Uruguay’s ARCA Festival, “Inside the Uffizi” has already done steady business for boutique Berlin-based documentary shingle Magnetfilm, headed by Georg Gruber. Rights have been sold to Sky in Italy and Hugo East for China, and an online release planned on streamers via Docodigital scheduled before the end of March on iTunes, Google, Amazon, Rakuten for TVOD and EST in the U.S, Canada, Spain, selected Spanish-language territories in Latin America such as Argentina, and Italy. Directed by award-winning German film-maker Corinna Belz (“Gerhard Richter Painting”) together with Enrique Sánchez Lansch, the film takes us...
Cigar News: Drew Estate Informs Retailers of Price Increase
Drew Estate has informed its retailers of a price increase for a “sizable number of items” in its portfolio effective February 1st, 2023. The company says the weighted average of the price increase is just under 4.5%. In a communication to its retailers, the company said: “The primary...
Cigar News: Plasencia Year of the Rabbit Set to Release
Plasencia Cigars is set to release its third Chinese New Year cigar, the Plasencia Year of the Rabbit. The Plasencia Year of the Rabbit is a 100% Nicaraguan puro that focuses on tobaccos from the Jalapa Valley. According to Plasencia, it’s a mild to medium-bodied cigar that captures the redeeming features of the rabbit such as gentleness and elegance. The cigar comes in one size – a 6 1/2 x 54 vitola. It is presented in ten-count boxes. A total of 6,000 boxes have been produced with 3,000 targeted for the U.S. market. Pricing is set at $52.00 per cigar.
CoinDesk
Bored Ape Collections Pump Ahead of Upcoming Sewer Pass NFT Mint
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) and Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) collections jumped to top spots on non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea on Thursday following the announcement of an upcoming free mint for Bored Ape NFT holders.
otakuusamagazine.com
One Piece Film Red Music Team Receives Japan Academy Film Prize’s Top Special Award
Music plays a major role in One Piece Film Red, and the folks behind it have received the top special award from the Japan Academy Film Prize for their efforts. Believing them to have greatly contributed to the medium of Japanese film, the selection committee bestowed the movie’s music team with the Chairman’s Distinguished Service Award.
petapixel.com
Film Photography: A Complete Guide
Film photography. It’s coming back, and more and more photographers are dusting off their old film cameras or going out on a search to purchase one. Many people don’t see the appeal and feel quite comfortable with their phone camera. But for others, it’s becoming the only way they create images.
This New Coffee Table Book Chronicles the History of Beloved Cigar Brand Arturo Fuente
Assouline is taking another dip into the world of cigars. The New York-based publisher will release a new coffee table book dedicated to Arturo Fuente next month. Entitled Arturo Fuente: Since 1912, the massive tome charts the history of the revered brand and attempts to illustrate why it’s still going strong over a century after its founding. Those with only a passing knowledge of cigars have probably heard that the finest hail from Cuba, but true aficionados know they can be found elsewhere. For proof of this, all you need to do is look at (and smell) the top-notch, hand-rolled smokes Arturo...
homedit.com
The Design Style and Origins of the Arts and Crafts Architecture
The Arts and Crafts house style is one of the most recognizable and popular throughout the United States. The ideas that produced Arts and Crafts houses began as a philosophical movement in England in the mid-19th century. These ideas had a broad impact on architecture and art through the end of World War I. The Arts and Crafts movement had faded by 1920, but these overarching ideas remain some of the most impactful today.
Maxim
Spirit Of The Week: Del Maguey ‘San Pablo Ameyaltepec’ Single Village Mezcal
The terroir-driven spirit highlights the Tobala agave with small batch magic. Maxim’s first SOTW of 2023 falls within one of our favorite overall categories: mezcal. And why not start with the grandfather of American mezcal appreciation, Ron Cooper, and his beloved Del Maguey label. Cooper is widely respected as...
Cigar News: Espinosa Cigars Announces Price Increase
Effective February 1, 2023, Espinosa Premium Cigars will be raising prices across the majority of its portfolio by 5%. This is the first time in over three years that Espinosa Premium Cigars has had to raise prices. The company says that since the pandemic the cost of making cigars, ancillary processes, and conducting business in Nicaragua have risen drastically.
French Procedurals Grip Global Market With a Light Touch
Buoyed by a voracious global market, hampered by pandemic era challenges but hungry all the same, French TV exports reached record highs in 2021, racking up €375.9 million ($404 million) in worldwide sales. While an uptick in foreign pre-buys (which fueled those high watermark figures, themselves up 6% from the previous, record-setting year) helped benefit multi-season series like “Call My Agent!,” “Derby Girl” and “High Intelligence Potential,” those three comedic series share another quality irresistible to international buyers. “[There’s a] lightness combined with authenticity,” explained Emmanuelle Dessureault, who oversees acquisitions for public broadcaster Radio-Canada. “French content often has a light touch, which does...
