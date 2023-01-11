ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds, Alexander Skarsgard gave Henrik Lundqvist some delightful smooches during Rangers game

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Henrik Lundqvist may be out of the hockey business, but he’s still as beloved as they come in New York City.

On Tuesday, Lundqvist was spotted taking in a New York Rangers game at his old stomping grounds, but this time surrounded by some familiar — and quite famous — faces. Bracketing Lundqvist behind the benches were none other than actors Alexander Skarsgard and Ryan Reynolds! Yes, that same Ryan Reynolds who is looking to buy the Ottawa Senators.

When the camera panned over to the trio during the game, Skarsgard could not contain himself and gave Lundqvist a delightful kiss on the cheek.

Not to be outdone, later in the night Reynolds also pulled Lundqvist in for a smooch, entertaining the fans at Madison Square Garden even more.

To Lundqvist’s credit, he did take both smooches like an absolute champ. Oh, to be as loved as Henrik Lundqvist is by the city of New York and two major celebrities!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

