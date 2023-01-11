ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s California community under evacuation order amid fierce storm

A California community that’s home to numerous celebrities — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres — was placed under an evacuation order Monday as a powerful storm battered the region. A local fire protection district in Santa Barbara County called for the evacuation of Montecito, as the affluent seaside community faces flooding and mudslides in the latest of a series of storms to hit the Golden State. In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by the raging floodwaters. The youngster had been in a car with his mother, who...
MONTECITO, CA
One Green Planet

Biden Administration Announces $100 Million in Funding For Environmental Justice Grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the funding of approximately $100 million for projects that advance environmental justice in communities that are underserved and overburdened across the country. Source: ProPublica/Youtube. This funding was made possible through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and it marks the largest amount of environmental...
BBC

Widespread damage to California coast in wake of major storms

A deadly storm has inflicted widespread damage in northern California dumping record-breaking rain along the coastline. Huge waves washed away walls of homes, while mudslides, sinkholes and flooding were reported throughout the region. Two deaths were reported on Thursday. A toddler died after a tree fell on his home, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Raging Floods Inundate 90% of Californians; Evacuations and Water Rescues Underway Amid Storm

A California storm has caused widespread flooding and mudslides due to heavy rain, threatening most parts of the state with floodwaters. California's adverse weather resulted in large-scale chaos, including evacuations, water rescues, power outages, and travel disruption. This comes as the Pacific storm train continues affecting the West Coast, triggered by the presence of atmospheric rivers or rivers in the sky.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state

Californian homes have become submerged by floodwater as storms sweep across the state, bringing heavy rainfall.This footage shows the severity of the flooding that has inundated parts of California as thousands were forced to flee their homes.At least 17 people have been killed amid the extreme conditions, according to local news reports, and more than 232,000 people have been left without power.Santa Barbara and Montecito, home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been hit badly by the flooding.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits WalesVehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits CaliforniaCalifornia resident paddleboards through flooded street amid devastating storms
CALIFORNIA STATE

