President Joe Biden declares federal emergency for SLO County, 13 others due to storm
The emergency declaration frees up to $5 million in federal assistance for California.
President Joe Biden issues emergency declaration for California following storms
That could mean millions in emergency aid, and more if authorized by Congress.
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s California community under evacuation order amid fierce storm
A California community that’s home to numerous celebrities — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres — was placed under an evacuation order Monday as a powerful storm battered the region. A local fire protection district in Santa Barbara County called for the evacuation of Montecito, as the affluent seaside community faces flooding and mudslides in the latest of a series of storms to hit the Golden State. In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by the raging floodwaters. The youngster had been in a car with his mother, who...
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Two storm-related fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.
California boy, 5, swept away in floodwaters as mother is pulled from stranded truck
A 5-year-old boy is missing in California after being swept away in floodwaters when his mother’s truck became trapped in Paso Robles, officials say.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
One Green Planet
Biden Administration Announces $100 Million in Funding For Environmental Justice Grants
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the funding of approximately $100 million for projects that advance environmental justice in communities that are underserved and overburdened across the country. Source: ProPublica/Youtube. This funding was made possible through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and it marks the largest amount of environmental...
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Rescuers search for a 5-year-old swept away by floodwaters in California storms
More than 100,000 customers were without power and millions were under flood warnings as powerful storms continue to hit California. The death toll from recent storms is now up to 17.
BBC
Widespread damage to California coast in wake of major storms
A deadly storm has inflicted widespread damage in northern California dumping record-breaking rain along the coastline. Huge waves washed away walls of homes, while mudslides, sinkholes and flooding were reported throughout the region. Two deaths were reported on Thursday. A toddler died after a tree fell on his home, and...
natureworldnews.com
New Pacific Storm Poses Risks to Life and Property for California by Early Next Week: Meteorologists Warn
A new Pacific storm will pose risks to life and property, as well as cause potential disruption to travel, for California by early next week, according to US meteorologists. The storm is part of a series of Pacific storm train that has wreaked havoc across West Coast, particularly California. The...
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Floods Inundate 90% of Californians; Evacuations and Water Rescues Underway Amid Storm
A California storm has caused widespread flooding and mudslides due to heavy rain, threatening most parts of the state with floodwaters. California's adverse weather resulted in large-scale chaos, including evacuations, water rescues, power outages, and travel disruption. This comes as the Pacific storm train continues affecting the West Coast, triggered by the presence of atmospheric rivers or rivers in the sky.
Hyperactive Pacific storm train to keep slamming California
AccuWeather forecasters break down the expected dangers through the middle of January, which will be compounded by each passing storm, and provide insights into what’s to come for the remainder of winter. Deadly storms unleashed fierce back-to-back blows to California at the end of 2022 and the start of...
Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state
Californian homes have become submerged by floodwater as storms sweep across the state, bringing heavy rainfall.This footage shows the severity of the flooding that has inundated parts of California as thousands were forced to flee their homes.At least 17 people have been killed amid the extreme conditions, according to local news reports, and more than 232,000 people have been left without power.Santa Barbara and Montecito, home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been hit badly by the flooding.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits WalesVehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits CaliforniaCalifornia resident paddleboards through flooded street amid devastating storms
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.
SALINAS, Calif. (Reuters) - On Friday morning, the Salinas River in California started to slowly overflow its banks, flooding highways leading to surrounding settlements where 24,000 people were ordered to evacuate as yet another storm pummeled the state.
