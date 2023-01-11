ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.J. Watt was moved to tears by emotional Cardinals tribute video featuring family and Tom Brady

By Cory Woodroof
 2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt got a deeply touching tribute in one of his last pregame meetings.

On a clip from HBO’s in-season Hard Knocks, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph surprised Watt with a moving video that featured a handful of past and present NFL players waxing poetic about what the defensive end has meant to the game and them personally.

The tributes will continue to roll in for Watt, but one that features Watt’s brothers T.J. and Derek, both players for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was sure to get J.J. Watt’s tear ducts going. Plus, of course, Tom Brady himself made an appearance! This was as sweet a tribute as he’s likely to get.

Aw, that’s really nice. We don’t often get to see this side of the NFL, so it’s great to get to find out how moving this tribute to Watt was. Kudos to the Cardinals organization for sending out a future Hall of Famer in style.

