Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Big Sky split crosstown battle as Spartan girls, Eagle boys win

406mtsports.com
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Sentinel in crosstown doubleheader as former assistants duke it out as head coaches
MISSOULA – Somewhere away from the basketball court, former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden has to be proud. After over 20 years of being in the coaching business, Missoula girls prep basketball is in good hands - and some of that credit is due to her. On Friday...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central boys roll at Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE – The Butte Central Maroons boys’ basketball team hit the road on Saturday for a tough matchup in Stevensville. The Maroons jumped out to a ten-point lead in the first quarter and did not look back, as they cruised past the Yellowjackets, 71-38. Central had the momentum...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz use fourth-quarter comeback to earn rare win at Idaho State
Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used stingy defense and hot shooting...
406mtsports.com
Corvallis Blue Devils defeat the Florence-Carlton Falcons behind Aaron Powell's 21 points
FLORENCE – The Corvallis Blue Devils started off fast against the Florence-Carlton Falcons Thursday night by going on a 5-0 run to start, but the Falcons quickly came back to go up 12-7 at the end of the first quarter. Multiple members of the Falcons returned from injury and...
406mtsports.com
Last-second loss to Weber State amplifies Montana's need for a complete performance
MISSOULA — All Montana needed to do to beat Weber State on Thursday was cleanly inbound the ball with four seconds left, take the intentional foul, knock down a couple free throws and hope a full-court heave was off the mark. The Griz couldn’t even execute the first part...
406mtsports.com
Remember the Titans: Flint Creek co-op hopes to keep football hopes alive in meeting with MHSA on Saturday
MISSOULA – Everything will hang in the balance for the Flint Creek co-op football team Saturday morning. At 8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn in downtown Missoula, it will learn its fate. The Titans are staring down the barrel of two emotional opposites — they’ll either officially be denied...
406mtsports.com
Hula Bowl notes: Everything to know before two Montana Grizzlies take to the field Saturday morning
MISSOULA – The college football season may have officially come to a close Monday, but Montana fans will get one more chance to watch a pair of their favorite players. At 10 a.m. MT Saturday morning, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game. It will air on the CBS Sports Network and will be streamed on the CBS Sports App.
406mtsports.com
Former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen has jury trial set for lawsuit against UM
MISSOULA — The most successful player in the history of Montana Lady Griz basketball is scheduled to face off against the University of Montana in a jury trial starting on Nov. 13. Shannon Schweyen, a longtime assistant coach for UM and head coach for four seasons, filed a sex...
406mtsports.com
Montana High School Association renews Flint Creek co-op for another football season
MISSOULA – An overnight rain system that turned the streets of western Montana into a sheet of ice wasn’t going to stop the Flint Creek co-op family and fans from making their presence known in Missoula on Saturday morning. From the Holiday Inn downtown, the MHSA hosted a...
