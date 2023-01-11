Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Big Sky split crosstown battle as Spartan girls, Eagle boys win

MISSOULA – The college football season may have officially come to a close Monday, but Montana fans will get one more chance to watch a pair of their favorite players. At 10 a.m. MT Saturday morning, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game. It will air on the CBS Sports Network and will be streamed on the CBS Sports App.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO