ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

New Schenectady City School District program aims to increase academic performance

By Tamara Starr
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3L9f_0kAOjsB400

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Schenectady City School District is creating unique student pathways to not only engage with students to help them find their passions while also increasing graduation rates. Lynne Rutnik is the Deputy Superintendent for Schenectady City Schools, and she says that the whole district is excited about the Multi-Tiered System of Support.

“Schenectady City School District is really on the forefront of what we’re calling a redesign of their schools and secondary schools,” she said. “And we believe wholeheartedly what the superintendent is saying, that there should not be a one size fits all approach.”

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The Multi-Tiered System of Support program has been rolled out at 29 schools so far and focuses on each student and their needs instead of creating just one curriculum for all students. This was implemented to recover from academic losses and low test scores during the pandemic.

Just within the last year, Schenectady was among the districts with an increase of students graduating by ten percent or more. Through community partnerships like Proctors and government agencies, students can complete internships and work in fields that they are interested in. whether it’s STEM for science and math or the arts.

“We needed to go above and beyond what we were doing right now. And that has led to a redesign of our secondary schools,” she said. “To make sure that we’re meeting with students, where they are, greeting them, and finding out what it is that they’re passionate about. Just opening up and giving them their choice.”

As a next step, the administration wants to get more student input by creating a superintendent advisory council with student representatives from 5th through 12th grade. They will also have student representatives present at the school board of education meetings to ensure that more student voices are at the table.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways. South Colonie Central School District was the first to install stop arm cameras to all their buses this Fall semester. They hope the tickets now arriving in mailboxes will make drivers think twice before passing a school bus.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs: Under Development Year-Round

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The construction of new developments and the demolition of aging structures, appeals made of current zoning requirements and applications that seek area variances are presented to the city’s Land Use Boards throughout the year. Ultimately, the recommendations and decisions made by those boards, staffed by...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

School bus cameras capture shocking violations as cars pass

Albany County is urging schools to take adopt new safety measures, after showing alarming video of drivers illegally passing a school bus. County Executive Dan McCoy showed how its new bus safety program is working, for the first time since it was launched last September. See some of the shocking...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany tool library growing in size and popularity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located within the Architectural Parts Warehouse in Albany, a collection of 300 different types of tools are available for check out at the Tool Lending Library. The handy resource has been well received since it opened in September, according to the Historic Albany Foundation.   “It is a place where people can […]
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Liberty Saratoga Apartments Gets City Support for Development of 200-Apartment Workforce Housing Complex

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council last week announced its support for the development of a 200-plus apartment complex on the city’s south side geared to attracting local teachers, young professionals, nurses, hospitality industry workers and firefighters and police. The complex’s one-bedroom apartments are anticipated to range from...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy