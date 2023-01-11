Bernetta (Bloom) Anderson, 88, of Platteville, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 5, 1934, to Gilbert and Catherine (Clauer) Bloom in Mineral Point, WI. Growing up on a farm and the oldest of five children, she developed a resilient work ethic, strong conviction of faith and a heart of service. She attended the Oak Park Country School and graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1952. A proud moment for her was receiving the D.A.R. Good Citizens Award her senior year. Upon graduation, she worked for the Iowa County Extension Office. She was united in marriage to Marshall “Bud” Anderson on November 28, 1953. Together they farmed in the Stitzer area where they established lifelong friendships. The couple then relocated to Platteville and made their permanent home on Madison Street in a neighborhood where everyone looked out for each other and celebrated special occasions together. Bernetta was employed as a bookkeeper at Southwest Supply and Pamida, retiring in 1985. Upon retirement, she was the bookkeeper for her son’s business, Anderson Welding, and a full-time Grandma daycare provider and farmhand for her daughter Laurie and her husband Duane. There was always a hot meal, dessert, and many treks out to the fields with lunch. Just for fun (remember her resilient work ethic) she would unload a wagon of hay (or two).

