Channel 3000
Connor Essegian looking forward to Wisconsin’s trip to Assembly Hall
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday will be a homecoming of sorts for Connor Essegian. The Badger freshman grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is about a 3 hour drive from Assembly Hall where the Badger will face the Hoosiers. “I’m just really excited to be able to go back...
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Lakeside Lutheran’s Todd Jahns
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Before every game, Todd Jahns gives a pre-game speech, which is nothing out of the ordinary. All coaches do it, but his is a little different. Jahns makes his a lesson that ties basketball and life together to help Lakeside Lutheran prepare for their opponent and their future.
Channel 3000
Darlington edges Mineral Point in overtime in a huge SWAL showdown
#6 Darlington 73, #4 Mineral Point 70 (OT) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Karissa Ann Bollant
Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, of Benton, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at The Ticket Bar and Grill in Platteville, Wisconsin. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Virginia Mary White
MADISON- Virginia M. “Ginny” (Fritz) White, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 15, 1929, in St. Paul, Minn., the fourth born of six children to Godfrey and Polly Fritz. Ginny grew up in...
Channel 3000
Dennis “Scott” Siewert
BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Dennis “Scott” Siewert, age 63 of Belleville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, at his home. He was born July 6th, 1959 in Madison, WI the son of Donald and Phyllis (Akkerman) Siewert. Scott graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and Mid State Technical College. He used his degree to pursue a career as an environmental, mechanical and electrical engineer, as well as water remediation, and specialized in controls and instrumentation.
Channel 3000
James Ray “Jim” Schiffner
OREGON – Jim Schiffner, age 74, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was born on Dec. 22, 1948, in Enid, Okla., the son of Edward and Ruth (Sweem) Schiffner. Jim earned his B.S. in Biology from Oklahoma State University. He married Shirley Olsen on Dec. 9, 1972, at Cooksville Lutheran Church in Cooksville, Wis. Jim enjoyed a 30+ year career as a plumbing and heating salesman for Baker Manufacturing and First Supply of Madison prior to his retirement in 2001.
Channel 3000
Diana R. McNicol
COLUMBUS—Diana R. McNicol, age 83, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. She was born on March 29, 1939, in Madison to Melvin and Hilda (Heintz) Bunn. She was married to Donald “Pierre” McNicol on May 29, 1965, and together raised five children.
Channel 3000
A mother’s fight to save her daughter
The fight of Andrea Nelson’s life didn’t take place in a boxing ring. As one of Wisconsin’s first female professional boxers, Nelson fought numerous bouts — winning most — before injuries led her to retire from the ring in 2003. Nelson then joined her mentor,...
Channel 3000
Justin Gatling
Justin ‘Bucky’ Norman Gatling, 42, Lodi, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on July 5, 1980, in Portage the son of Michael and Ellen (Curtis) Gatling. Justin enjoyed his family and friends. He had a big heart for animals. Bucky is...
Channel 3000
Steven Curtis Herring
DeFOREST – Steven Curtis Herring, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at home in his recliner while watching TV on January 8, 2023. Steve was born on September 21, 1964, in Wichita, Kansas. He was the youngest of Vernon and Mildred Herring’s four children. With Vernon in the Air Force, the family moved to Florida in 1968 before eventually settling in DeForest in 1971. Steve graduated from DeForest High School in 1982.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Why are lottery jackpots getting bigger?
MADISON, Wis. — Laura Albert, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Engineering and an expert on mathematical modeling and analytics, joins Live at Four to talk about why lottery jackpots are getting bigger. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Channel 3000
Darlene J. Rygh
OREGON – Darlene June Rygh, age 94, of Oregon, Wis., joined her beloved husband, Roland Rygh, on the evening of Jan. 10, 2023, while surrounded by her loved ones. Darlene was born on June 22, 1928, in Paoli, Wis., to Francis and Rosa Bavery. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1946 and married the love of her life, Roland Rygh, on May 14, 1949, in Oregon, where they built their life together. Darlene spent her free time enjoying many hobbies such as crocheting; camping and attending the antique tractor shows with family; dancing at the Park Ponderosa Ballroom; hosting the most magical Christmas celebrations for her family; and simply being the matriarch of the family. Anyone who knew her, knew of her true passion for shopping and attending the annual craft shows in Green Bay.
Channel 3000
Bonnie Lee Zitske
Bonnie Lee Zitske passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 10, 2023. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Madison, Wis. She was a 1960 graduate of Madison Central High School and worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 40 years. Bonnie was a force to all that knew her with her inquisitive mind, caring nature, and independent spirit. You could always count on finding her cozied up in her sunroom with a good book, cuddling with her beloved cat, Izzy. She cherished her many lunches with her friend, Karen, as well as the Sun Prairie ladies.
Channel 3000
Leah G. Meyer
Leah Meyer, age 85, of Argyle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. Leah was born on November 2, 1937, in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Garfield and Lula Colden. She married John David Meyer on March 24, 1957 in Blanchardville. Leah worked at various jobs...
Channel 3000
Larry W. Thompson
Larry W. Thompson, age 86, of Cottage Grove and formerly Lodi, passed peacefully into eternal life on January 7, 2023. He was born on December 22, 1936, in Vernon County, Wisconsin to Merlin and Lucille B. (Reizer) Thompson. Larry’s first home was the family farm on a high hill near LaFarge where they milked cows and did their farming with workhorses. When he was four, his father started a job at Badger Ordnance and moved the family to Lodi, where Larry grew up with his younger brother Monte and sister Betty.
Channel 3000
Patricia Ann Glenn
Our dear mother Patricia Ann Glenn sadly passed away on January 12th at the age of 66. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Madison Wisconsin. Patricia grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her sisters Virginia, Alesher, Ruby and Edna. They loved to spend time together dressing alike and dancing. She went to Riverside school with lifelong friends Tenna and Debbie. Patricia loved to crochet, play pokeno, raise sky, cards and dominoes.
Channel 3000
Carol Ottilia Kowing
MONONA – Carol Kowing, age 88, passed Jan. 11, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, after a brief illness. She was born Caroline Ottilia Dohmeyer in Milwaukee to Elroy and Alice (Papke) Dohmeyer on May 19, 1934, the eldest child of three. At the age of 15, Carol and her family moved to Madison.
Channel 3000
E. Jean Aupperle
Dodgeville – E. Jean Aupperle, age 94, of Dodgeville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a short illness. Jean was born in Oxford, Michigan to Fred and Velma Streit on April 22, 1928. She grew up in Michigan with her brother John, and was the first out state student to attend the University of Platteville. She met her first husband, Dan, a WWII veteran while attending school and they were married in 1947. Dan and Jean had three children. Dan passed away in 1983, and Jean married Russell U’Ren in 1991. Russell passed away in 2007.
Channel 3000
Bernetta Anderson
Bernetta (Bloom) Anderson, 88, of Platteville, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 5, 1934, to Gilbert and Catherine (Clauer) Bloom in Mineral Point, WI. Growing up on a farm and the oldest of five children, she developed a resilient work ethic, strong conviction of faith and a heart of service. She attended the Oak Park Country School and graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1952. A proud moment for her was receiving the D.A.R. Good Citizens Award her senior year. Upon graduation, she worked for the Iowa County Extension Office. She was united in marriage to Marshall “Bud” Anderson on November 28, 1953. Together they farmed in the Stitzer area where they established lifelong friendships. The couple then relocated to Platteville and made their permanent home on Madison Street in a neighborhood where everyone looked out for each other and celebrated special occasions together. Bernetta was employed as a bookkeeper at Southwest Supply and Pamida, retiring in 1985. Upon retirement, she was the bookkeeper for her son’s business, Anderson Welding, and a full-time Grandma daycare provider and farmhand for her daughter Laurie and her husband Duane. There was always a hot meal, dessert, and many treks out to the fields with lunch. Just for fun (remember her resilient work ethic) she would unload a wagon of hay (or two).
