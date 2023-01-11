Read full article on original website
Justin Rogers becomes Auburn football’s 4th transfer defensive lineman
Hugh Freeze noted in December that Auburn football would focus on “big men” in the transfer portal. He kept delivering on his promise Thursday. Justin Rogers, a defensive tackle that’s spent his career at Kentucky, announced his transfer to the Plains via social media. The Tigers confirmed the signing shortly after. He is Auburn’s fourth transfer defensive lineman and 31st new player expected to join the roster for Freeze’s first season.
Alabama, Auburn prep for class of 2024 with weekend junior visits
The latest NCAA dead period ends Thursday, opening a “contact period” where coaches can make in-person visits and host players. With the December early signing period (mostly) in the rearview for Alabama and Auburn football’s recruiting staff, attention turns to the next cycle and the crop of current juniors that are likely to dominate headlines throughout the year.
Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Did historic Selma’s homes, monuments withstand possible tornado? Photos, video of damage
Selma and Autauga County residents are still assessing damage from a dangerous storm that tore through the area Thursday afternoon. The potential tornado drove through the historic Alabama town from west to east and appears to have done at least some damage to many homes in the center of town.
Autauga County storm kills at least 6 people, officials say: ‘That’s not all of them’
Autauga County suffered catastrophic damage as a tornado touched down in the central Alabama county on Thursday, damaging mobile homes, toppling trees and killing at least six people, according to county officials. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six...
Alabama sheriffs help Dallas County authorities after jail hit by possible tornado
At least two Alabama sheriffs have pitched in to help their counterpart in Dallas County after the county jail was struck by a possible tornado Thursday, providing equipment and agreeing to take in detainees following the storm. “We received word earlier that the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is in need...
Montgomery man jailed after allegedly killing dog with crossbow, dumping remains in river
A Montgomery man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tied his husky mix to a tether and fatally shot the dog with a crossbow before dumping the husky’s remains in a river, according to court records. Charles David Graves, 62, was arrested last Wednesday on first-degree cruelty...
Montgomery corrections officer charged in off-duty assault
A Montgomery corrections officer has been arrested on an assault charge. Reba Foulks, 36, is charged with third-degree assault, the Montgomery Police Department announced Tuesday. Few details have been released. Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said the department initiated an investigation Monday after receiving a notice from the Municipal Court...
2 men killed in separate incidents in Montgomery; homicide probes underway
Homicide investigations are underway in the separate deaths of two men in Montgomery. Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics were dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a deceased person. They arrived to find 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver...
