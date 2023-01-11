Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
South Alabama holds on for 63-62 win over James Madison
South Alabama’s Kevin Samuel had to do a quick mental reset after getting called for traveling in the closing seconds vs. James Madison on Thursday night, but one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball history had one more big defensive play left in him. Samuel blocked Justin Amadi’s...
South Alabama football analyst Greg Frey hired to Tulsa staff
Greg Frey, who spent the 2022 season as a defensive quality control analyst at South Alabama, has been hired to the staff at Tulsa. Frey will coach tight ends with the Golden Hurricane under first-year coach Kevin Wilson. He previously worked for Wilson at Indiana from 2011-16. A former Florida...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hal Williams, former coach and administrator at South Alabama, dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hal Williams, a longtime athletic administrator at South Alabama, died Tuesday at a New Orleans hospital with his family by his side. Williams graduated from USA in 1976 and has served the university for 30-plus years in various roles, finishing his career as the associate athletic director.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB commit named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team
Sterling Dixon was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America first team Wednesday. Dixon is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Mobile product is currently verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the only Alabama commit to make the All-America team.
John McKenzie leaving Murphy to become head football coach at Paul Bryant
John McKenzie is leaving Murphy after one season to become head coach at Paul Bryant High School. McKenzie was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education on Tuesday night. He replaces Eldrick Hill, who went 36-55 in nine years with the Stampede. McKenzie went 2-7 in his only...
Despite ongoing struggles, Ole Miss makes the top-six for 4-star 2024 point guard Labaron Philon
Despite Ole Miss men's basketball being in a bit of a tailspin as of late, the Rebels still made the most recent whittled down list for Alabama's top 2024 prospect in Baker (Mobile, Alabama) point guard Labaron Philon. The new choice list also features Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas. The Rebels gave Baron an offer back on April 22 of last year.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC and University of South Alabama sign memorandum of agreement
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has signed a memorandum of agreement with the University of South Alabama. Through this agreement, the two schools can better leverage resources and help more students seeking to further their educations. When these students graduate from MGCCC, the partnership will provide a smooth transition for...
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
Alabama man gets 11 years in prison after shooting Mississippi police K9 named Buddy
An Alabama man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after fleeing from Moss Point officers and shooting a police K9 named Buddy. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
Move over Gulf Shores and Orange Beach? Mobile officials advancing new beach projects
Sugar-white sand beaches. A breeze coming off waterfronts. Families flocking for surf, sun, and fun. For most in coastal Alabama, it sounds like picture-perfect day in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, or Dauphin Island. But it’s also a future coveted along the western shorefront of Mobile Bay where public beaches are...
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
utv44.com
Storm threat ends, cold air arrives
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Storm and tornado threats have moved out of the NBC 15 area. A dry northwest wind will be taking over, lowering the humidity. We'll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling back to seasonable levels. Plan for upper 30s north of Highway 84, and lower 40s along the I-10 corridor. Morning clouds tomorrow will break to give us a sunny afternoon, but it will be much colder than it was today, with highs holding in the lower 50s.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Citronelle man dies after crashing Harley Davidson into car in Mobile: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man died after he hit a car while driving his motorcycle on Celeste Road in Mobile County early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide […]
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Springhill Avenue at I-65 to close for railroad work
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning next week, Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of Interstate 65 for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile announced. The railroad replacement project will require the closure of Springhill Avenue for about 10 days beginning at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. I-65 will be...
utv44.com
Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0