ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

South Alabama holds on for 63-62 win over James Madison

South Alabama’s Kevin Samuel had to do a quick mental reset after getting called for traveling in the closing seconds vs. James Madison on Thursday night, but one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball history had one more big defensive play left in him. Samuel blocked Justin Amadi’s...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama football analyst Greg Frey hired to Tulsa staff

Greg Frey, who spent the 2022 season as a defensive quality control analyst at South Alabama, has been hired to the staff at Tulsa. Frey will coach tight ends with the Golden Hurricane under first-year coach Kevin Wilson. He previously worked for Wilson at Indiana from 2011-16. A former Florida...
TULSA, OK
WALA-TV FOX10

Hal Williams, former coach and administrator at South Alabama, dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hal Williams, a longtime athletic administrator at South Alabama, died Tuesday at a New Orleans hospital with his family by his side. Williams graduated from USA in 1976 and has served the university for 30-plus years in various roles, finishing his career as the associate athletic director.
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama LB commit named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team

Sterling Dixon was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America first team Wednesday. Dixon is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Mobile product is currently verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the only Alabama commit to make the All-America team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Despite ongoing struggles, Ole Miss makes the top-six for 4-star 2024 point guard Labaron Philon

Despite Ole Miss men's basketball being in a bit of a tailspin as of late, the Rebels still made the most recent whittled down list for Alabama's top 2024 prospect in Baker (Mobile, Alabama) point guard Labaron Philon. The new choice list also features Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas. The Rebels gave Baron an offer back on April 22 of last year.
OXFORD, MS
wxxv25.com

MGCCC and University of South Alabama sign memorandum of agreement

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has signed a memorandum of agreement with the University of South Alabama. Through this agreement, the two schools can better leverage resources and help more students seeking to further their educations. When these students graduate from MGCCC, the partnership will provide a smooth transition for...
GAUTIER, MS
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?

Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Storm threat ends, cold air arrives

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Storm and tornado threats have moved out of the NBC 15 area. A dry northwest wind will be taking over, lowering the humidity. We'll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling back to seasonable levels. Plan for upper 30s north of Highway 84, and lower 40s along the I-10 corridor. Morning clouds tomorrow will break to give us a sunny afternoon, but it will be much colder than it was today, with highs holding in the lower 50s.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Springhill Avenue at I-65 to close for railroad work

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning next week, Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of Interstate 65 for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile announced. The railroad replacement project will require the closure of Springhill Avenue for about 10 days beginning at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. I-65 will be...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
CHICKASAW, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy