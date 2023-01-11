Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies two assists
Zuccarello posted two assists and two shots in the Wild's 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday. Zuccarello picked up assists on Sam Steel's game-winning goal, as well as Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net goal. This performance gives Zuccarello multiple points for the first time in five games and extends his point streak to two games. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 17 goals and 43 points in 39 games.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches deal for 2023
Adames agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames made $4.6 million last season and will receive a sizable raise for 2023, which is his penultimate year before free agency. The 27-year-old had a .238/.298/.458 slash line with 31 home runs and 98 RBI last season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Settles for $4.2 million
Cooper agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Cooper played in a career-high 119 games last season and had a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 50 RBI. The 32-year-old should be Miami's Opening Day starter at first base and is entering his final year before free agency.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Saturday
Markkanen (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, David Locke reports. Markkanen was tabbed as questionable for the contest after picking up a left hip contusion Friday and will ultimately be sidelined for Saturday's tilt. In his stead, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji are all candidates to see expanded roles. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Monday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Agrees to contract with Nats
Finnegan signed a one-year, $2.325 million contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports. Finnegan collected 11 saves for the Nationals last season, posting a 3.51 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 66.2 innings along the way. He is likely the favorite to open 2023 as the club's closer, although the leash wouldn't figure to be long.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Strikes deal with Mariners
Murphy (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $1.625 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Murphy and the team will avoid arbitration with the deal they struck Friday. The catcher had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in late June, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. Murphy batted .303 with a solo homer and nine runs scored over 33 at-bats in 14 games with Seattle last season.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Settles at $2.2 million
Hiura agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's Hiura's first year of arbitration eligibility, and he'll receive a nice raise from his pre-arbitration salary over the past few years. The 26-year-old had a .226/.316/.449 slash line with 14 home runs and a 41.7 percent strikeout rate in 80 games last season, and he's likely to open 2023 in a bench role.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half, but Naz Reid started the second half. Now it's been revealed that the towering Frenchman is dealing with an injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Monday's contest against the Jazz, his former team. Gobert finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Reaches deal for 2023
Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's finally the first year of arbitration eligibility for Arozarena, who burst onto the scene for Tampa Bay in 2020 with a .377 average and 10 homers during the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .263/.327/.445 slash line with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 153 games last season.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Settles with Cards at $5.4 million
Flaherty signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Flaherty was in his final year of arbitration eligibility. He'll hope to remain healthy in his walk year after being limited to just 114.1 innings over the last two seasons because of oblique and shoulder issues. Flaherty represents a risky mid- to late-round pick in fantasy leagues for 2023 but one with obvious upside.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches deal with Friars for 2023
Cronenworth agreed to a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for the 28-year-old, and he'll receive a massive raise from his pre-arbitration figures. Cronenworth had a .239/.332/.390 slash line with 17 home runs and 88 RBI in 158 games last season, and he's expected to begin 2023 as San Diego's primary first baseman.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Avoids arbitration with Rays
Beeks signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The left-hander was excellent for the Rays last season, holding a 2.80 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 61 innings. The Rays like to use Beeks as an opener sometimes and he also has the ability to go multiple innings, if needed.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Avoids arbitration
O'Neill agreed to a one-year, $4.95 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. O'Neill had his 2022 salary decided by an arbiter after the two sides were unable to come to terms, but an agreement was reached for 2023 ahead of Friday's deadline. The 27-year-old had a .912 OPS in 2021 but took a step back last year while dealing with multiple injuries, and he finished with a .228/.308/.392 slash line and 14 home runs in 96 contests.
Comments / 0