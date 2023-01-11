Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Joe Burrow
Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had some strong praise for Joe Burrow on "Up & Adams" Wednesday. Host Kay Adams asked Gronkowski about the comparisons between Burrow and Tom Brady. The four-time All-Pro said he "100% sees the comparison" and thought of it himself when he ...
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
Patriots dragging their feet with Bill O’Brien
While Bill O’Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, there has been no contact between the two sides according to a new report. It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense was their weak spot in the 2022 season, their first year without Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.
Changes expected for New England Patriots after Bill Belichick meeting with owner
There’s really no subtle way of saying this. The second half of the New England Patriots’ 2022 season was an
Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dead at 64: ‘The toughest player I’ve ever coached’
Charles White, the USC running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh earn big bonuses; A look at high-profile coaches, including Nick Saban
Not only did Georgia coach Kirby Smart earn his second straight College Football Playoff national championship, he pocketed $1.35 million. Smart is just one of a number of college football head coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools to hit benchmarks in their contracts this season. According to a report by USA TODAY, those benchmarks are worth a total of just more than $12.2 million in bonuses.
Patriots expected to shake up offensive staff
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft met this week to discuss the franchise’s outlook, and although rumors of the owner and legendary coach not being on the same page regarding staffing circulated during the season’s final weeks, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reports the two are believed to be in step when it comes to the coaching situation.
Scarbinsky: Is it really a championship if you don’t beat Bama along the way?
This is an opinion column. Blame Robert Neyland. The Tennessee football coaching legend set the standard for setting Alabama football as the standard against which all others should be measured. Back in 1934, the General got poetic about it and put it like this: “You never know what a football player is made of until he plays Alabama.”
DeMeco Ryans keeping focus on Saturday’s playoff game in coaching clamor
For DeMeco Ryans, it’s first things first. The Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview San Francisco’s defensive coordinator as each NFL team seeks its next head coach, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday, and the Carolina Panthers did the same on Thursday, NFL Network reported.
Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'
The future Pro Football Hall of Famer made the comments on Up & Adams.
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski, noted Josh Allen (& Buffalo) guy
Rob Gronkowski is one of Buffalo’s beloved sons that most folks hate. That’s not exactly as personal as it sounds. A longtime member of the New England Patriots, Gronkowski played for the Pats during the Tom Brady heyday. He always seemed to save some of his best games for the Bills.
Patriots to search for OC, in talks to extend Jerod Mayo
The Patriots announced Thursday that they will begin interviewing candidates to fill the role of offensive coordinator and that they have begun extension talks with assistant Jerod Mayo.
