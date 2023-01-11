ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
AL.com

The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason

The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Patriots dragging their feet with Bill O’Brien

While Bill O’Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, there has been no contact between the two sides according to a new report. It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense was their weak spot in the 2022 season, their first year without Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense

FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh earn big bonuses; A look at high-profile coaches, including Nick Saban

Not only did Georgia coach Kirby Smart earn his second straight College Football Playoff national championship, he pocketed $1.35 million. Smart is just one of a number of college football head coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools to hit benchmarks in their contracts this season. According to a report by USA TODAY, those benchmarks are worth a total of just more than $12.2 million in bonuses.
GEORGIA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots expected to shake up offensive staff

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft met this week to discuss the franchise’s outlook, and although rumors of the owner and legendary coach not being on the same page regarding staffing circulated during the season’s final weeks, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reports the two are believed to be in step when it comes to the coaching situation.
ALABAMA STATE
