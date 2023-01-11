Read full article on original website
Related
2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up
DENVER — (AP) — Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday. But expect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple years because of "relentless" climate...
Warm 2022 makes the past eight years hottest ever recorded
The relentless challenge of global heating has again been underscored by the tally of a passing year, with 2022 ranking as one of the warmest years ever recorded and the past eight years now collectively the hottest documented by modern science. Last year’s average temperature was about 1.15C warmer globally...
The past 8 years were the world's warmest, report finds
The past eight years were the eight warmest years on record, and 2022 was the fifth-warmest on record globally, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. Why it matters: The ranking, released Tuesday morning, shows the planet continues its long-term warming trend in response to growing amounts of...
Coldest Known Place on Earth Revealed by NASA
NASA satellites recorded a low of minus 135.8 Fahrenheit. With or without the wind chill factor, better put on some layers!
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
‘Atmospheric river events’ above US west coast captured in satellite imagery timelapse
A timelapse of satellite imagery shows the atmospheric river events that have been affecting the west coast of the US from 6 to 10 January.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric rivers carry an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.At least 14 people have died in California as of Tuesday, after a storm described by the National Weather Service as the “most impressive since January 2005” brought extreme weather conditions to the state.Sign up for our newsletters.
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
sciencealert.com
Russia Confirms Rescue of Stranded Cosmonauts With a Replacement Mission
Russia said Wednesday that it will send an empty spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) next month to bring home three astronauts whose planned return vehicle was damaged by a strike from a tiny meteoroid. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, made the announcement after examining the flight worthiness of...
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast
An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
natureworldnews.com
The Arctic Airmass Is Moving South, Reaching Texas and Perhaps Florida, With Temperatures Dropping to -45 Degrees
The Weather Channel has named a major storm, Winter Storm Elliott, that could become a bomb cyclone over the Midwest later this week, bringing blizzard conditions to parts of the Great Lakes and high winds to the East Coast, causing travel chaos in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday weekend.
Relentless rain, record heat: study finds climate crisis worsened extreme weather
Scientists describe as ‘very alarming’ research that shows severe weather events were made more likely by climate change
kalkinemedia.com
UN confirms 2022 among eight hottest years on record
The past eight years were the hottest since records began, the United Nations confirmed Thursday, despite the cooling influence of a drawn-out La Nina weather pattern. Last year, as the world faced a cascade of unprecedented natural disasters made more likely and deadly by climate change, the average global temperature was about 1.15 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the World Meteorological Organization said.
AP PHOTOS: Snow is a no-show as Europe feels the winter heat
RAMSAU, Austria (AP) — Mild weather has left many regions of Europe that would normally be blanketed in snow at this time of year bare, and winter sports resorts are fearing for the future. Many are using snow machines to make artificial pistes, leaving thin white lines snaking through...
18 extreme weather events caused $165 billion in damage last year, NOAA says
Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday.Even though 2022 wasn't near record hot for the United States, it was the third wildest year nationally both in number of extremes that cost $1 billion and overall damage from those weather catastrophes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a report issued at the American Meteorological Society's conference. The amount, cost and death toll of billion-dollar weather disasters make up a key measurement,...
watchers.news
Immense winter storm places 60% of U.S. under winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents ever recorded
A multi-day historic winter storm is producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the U.S., placing over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.
France 24
Ocean temperatures in 2022 were highest ever recorded, study says
The world's oceans, which have absorbed most of the excess heat caused by humanity's carbon pollution, continued to see record-breaking temperatures last year, according to research published Wednesday. Climate change has increased surface temperatures across the planet, leading to atmospheric instability and amplifying extreme weather events such as storms. Oceans...
The past 8 years were the hottest in recorded history
Sun rises over mountains as seen from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, United States on September 3, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Last year was the fifth-warmest ever recorded in planetary history, scientists announced on Tuesday. The data reflects a wider warming trend driven by emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, with the past eight years being the warmest on record, and 2016 the hottest yet.
sciencealert.com
Madagascar's Vanishing Biodiversity Could Take Over 20 Million Years to Recover
The extinction risk to Madagascar's mammals, including unique species like the lemur, threatens a biodiversity crisis that would take more than 20 million years to heal, scientists warned Tuesday. The southern Indian Ocean island has been cut off from the African continent for over 80 million years – a separation...
msn.com
Siberia sees coldest air in two decades as temperature dips to minus-80
In Siberia, the icebox of the Northern Hemisphere, temperatures have plunged to their lowest levels in at least two decades: around minus-80 degrees. This exceptional cold is projected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures have fallen up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 Celsius) below normal amid this frigid siege, with...
natureworldnews.com
New Pacific Storm Poses Risks to Life and Property for California by Early Next Week: Meteorologists Warn
A new Pacific storm will pose risks to life and property, as well as cause potential disruption to travel, for California by early next week, according to US meteorologists. The storm is part of a series of Pacific storm train that has wreaked havoc across West Coast, particularly California. The...
Comments / 0