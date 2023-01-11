Read full article on original website
South Alabama football analyst Greg Frey hired to Tulsa staff
Greg Frey, who spent the 2022 season as a defensive quality control analyst at South Alabama, has been hired to the staff at Tulsa. Frey will coach tight ends with the Golden Hurricane under first-year coach Kevin Wilson. He previously worked for Wilson at Indiana from 2011-16. A former Florida...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB commit named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team
Sterling Dixon was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America first team Wednesday. Dixon is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Mobile product is currently verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the only Alabama commit to make the All-America team.
wtvy.com
Hal Williams, former coach and administrator at South Alabama, dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hal Williams, a longtime athletic administrator at South Alabama, died Tuesday at a New Orleans hospital with his family by his side. Williams graduated from USA in 1976 and has served the university for 30-plus years in various roles, finishing his career as the associate athletic director.
Hal Williams, mainstay of South Alabama athletics, has died
Hal Williams, a mainstay of the South Alabama athletic department for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 2018, died Tuesday in New Orleans. He was 71. Williams’ death comes two days after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest while attending Sunday’s New Orleans Saints game with family members at Caesars Superdome. A longtime Saints season-ticket holder, he had been hospitalized at Tulane Medical Center since falling ill.
South Alabama holds on for 63-62 win over James Madison
South Alabama’s Kevin Samuel had to do a quick mental reset after getting called for traveling in the closing seconds vs. James Madison on Thursday night, but one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball history had one more big defensive play left in him. Samuel blocked Justin Amadi’s...
Jags Impact NIL collective looks to benefit South Alabama athletes, local charities
Name, Image and Likeness legislation has reshaped the college sports landscape, and one group of South Alabama supporters has formed an organization they hope will help the Jaguars stay competitive in the NIL world. Jags Impact, Inc., was formed late last year, and launched its website last month. A non-profit...
wxxv25.com
MGCCC and University of South Alabama sign memorandum of agreement
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has signed a memorandum of agreement with the University of South Alabama. Through this agreement, the two schools can better leverage resources and help more students seeking to further their educations. When these students graduate from MGCCC, the partnership will provide a smooth transition for...
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne to close pickleball courts to make tournament-compliant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The sport of pickleball has taken off across our area. With more players comes the opportunity to host sanctioned tournaments. Daphne is expanding its facility to 12 courts but will be temporarily closing the six it has to make them compliant with regulations. “We will go...
Alabama man gets 11 years in prison after shooting Mississippi police K9 named Buddy
An Alabama man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after fleeing from Moss Point officers and shooting a police K9 named Buddy. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
utv44.com
The future of the Harlem Hotel in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A historic building in Prichard was set to be torn down, prompting a protest over the weekend. The Harlem Duke Hotel made its name known in the 1950s. The hotel's club hosted stars like BB King, Ray Charles, and Etta James who were not allowed to play at white clubs in the segregated south.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
utv44.com
Storm threat ends, cold air arrives
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Storm and tornado threats have moved out of the NBC 15 area. A dry northwest wind will be taking over, lowering the humidity. We'll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling back to seasonable levels. Plan for upper 30s north of Highway 84, and lower 40s along the I-10 corridor. Morning clouds tomorrow will break to give us a sunny afternoon, but it will be much colder than it was today, with highs holding in the lower 50s.
At this Alabama bayou seafood joint, ‘We don’t want nobody to leave hungry’
The word on Bayou Seafood Company was irresistible: A little place that didn’t look like much but offered exceptional bang for the buck on some of the best fried shrimp you could ask for. Say no more. Soon, two intrepid culinary scouts were on their way to Bayou La...
utv44.com
Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
