ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Keen announces run for District 6 House seat

Lewisburg homebuilder and former DeSoto County Sheriff Deputy Justin Keen announced his candidacy for District 6 state representative. Keen said with a Republican majority in Jackson, he will stand up and protect conservative values, principles, and priorities at the state level. “The last two years have shown us that we...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi

Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Filing period to run for Mississippi county, state offices closes February 1

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Candidates in Mississippi have until Wednesday, February 1, at 5 p.m. to file and officially qualify to run for office for the 2023 election cycle. Elections in 2023 will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices, and county district offices.  Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi lawmakers consider resurrecting ballot initiative process

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers are back at the Capitol and debating the possibility of returning a voter's right to put their own measure on a statewide ballot. The process had been in place for years but was turned down by the State Supreme Court as unconstitutional. Lawmakers balked at bringing the initiative process back last year. Some lawmakers say that voters should not be able to change the constitution, even though that used to be the case.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Lott receives Medgar Evers Award

The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
CLINTON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

“Christmas at Alcorn Correctional Facility” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

Louis Bourgeois, hails from Slidell, Louisiana. He used to teach poetry at the University of Mississippi. But, he had a hankerin’ to help the most powerless among us. So in 2014, Louis founded Prison Writes Initiative (PWI) and began teaching creative writing (in which he has an MFA from Louisiana State University) to inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary (aka “Parchman Farm”).
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Shuwaski Young Launches Bid For Mississippi Secretary of State, Vows Easier Voting

JACKSON, Miss.—Democrat Shuwaski Young is running for Mississippi Secretary of State, the Philadelphia, Miss., native announced during a morning press conference on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol. He promised to make voting easier and to investigate welfare-system abuses involving nonprofits and powerful individuals. Secretary of State Micheal Watson,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
270towin.com

Live Results: Virginia, Mississippi Legislative Special Elections

Four legislative special elections - three in Virginia, and one in Mississippi - are being contested Tuesday, January 10. Polls close at 7:00 PM in Virginia and 8:00 PM in Mississippi (all times Eastern). Virginia State Senate District 7. Democrats hold a narrow 21-18 edge over Republicans in the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLBT

Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More

Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there are six deaths in the state following the severe weather. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it," the governor said in a tweet.
ALABAMA STATE
hottytoddy.com

University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards

A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor issued an order Wednesday afternoon banning TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information,” Gov. Tate Reeves stated. “It’s a major threat to our national security and critical infrastructure, costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions annually, and jeopardizes American jobs.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi

A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy