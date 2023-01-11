Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there are six deaths in the state following the severe weather. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it," the governor said in a tweet.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO