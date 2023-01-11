RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be nice and warm Saturday with much of the area in the 50s and 60s. Those along the eastern and northern foothills could flirt with 60° thanks to a westerly wind. There will be some cloud cover around Saturday morning, but skies clear up and allow for abundant sunshine much of Saturday.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO