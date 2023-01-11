Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Installing sprinklers in homes can prevent large-scale fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In less than 30 seconds a small flame can turn into a major fire, and it takes only one or two minutes for a hallway to become blocked by smoke and a lack of oxygen. While smoke detectors help alert residents of a fire emergency,...
kotatv.com
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a New York man accused of killing 3 Rapid City residents in 2020 continued Friday. 38-year-old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser. Friday’s testimonies started with expert police officers and detectives connecting...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
KELOLAND TV
A new start for Cheyenne Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
kotatv.com
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police were cleared of any wrongdoing in a deadly shooting of a man Nov. 18, 2022. The summary, released Thursday by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, says a Division of Criminal Investigation review “indicates that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident.”
kotatv.com
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today. Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today. The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be...
kotatv.com
House Raffle
988 suicide and crisis hotline reaches over 2 million people. City Arts Investment funds open grant applications for 2023. 2022 building permits show continued growth in Rapid City. Updated: 24 hours ago. Rapid City continues to see growth in construction.
kotatv.com
Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art. Nestled in a storefront on St. Joseph Street, a Black Hills Works family member,...
kotatv.com
Monument Health doctor performs 1,500th surgery using robots
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s one thing for a doctor to perform surgery but to be assisted by a robot, that’s another story. Robotic-assisted surgeries have become increasingly popular and Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, a urologist with Monument Health, performed his 1,500-surgery using the Da Vinci robotic surgery platform. 500 of those have been since joining Monument Health in 2019.
kotatv.com
More variety this year for Restaurant Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year’s Restaurant Week (Jan. 13-22) is expanding dining options in Rapid City. This time the options include coffee shops and bakeries. Diners will have a variety of places to choose from with 14 business participating. All are located in downtown Rapid City and they have started prepping for all the hungry people.
kotatv.com
Nice and warm to begin the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be nice and warm Saturday with much of the area in the 50s and 60s. Those along the eastern and northern foothills could flirt with 60° thanks to a westerly wind. There will be some cloud cover around Saturday morning, but skies clear up and allow for abundant sunshine much of Saturday.
kotatv.com
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
kotatv.com
Live interview with SD Mines Eric Glenn
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team picked up a big 71-68 victory over Westminster Friday night. Before the game we had a chance to chat with Hardrockers head coach Eric Glenn.
kotatv.com
Black Hills State University President unveils 5 year improvement plan
Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves. Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art. Black Hills makes New York Times list...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After getting a week off to begin the new year, the Badlands Sabres returned to their home ice to face the Yellowstone Quake. Plus, the Sturgis Scoopers girls basketball team hoped that Friday the 13th would bring them good luck in their matchup against Rapid City Central. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com
Black Hills State University President unveils an inclusive 2023 strategic school plan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After an extensive planning process that began in November of 2021, Black Hills State University’s President Laurie S. Nichols unveils the university’s 5-year strategic plan called “Climbing New Peaks”. The plan focuses on four main goals: nurturing student experience, evaluating and developing an academic program, building on a supportive work environment, and evaluating and developing a revised brand identity.
kotatv.com
Totten playing well for Central boys basketball team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys and girls basketball teams return to the court Friday night to take on Sturgis. Cooper Totten is playing well for the Cobbler boys this season.
Comments / 0