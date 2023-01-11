Seabold was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Corey Kluber. Seabold has been blasted for a 10.55 ERA over six starts at the major-league level from 2021-22, but he has a 3.39 ERA with 141 strikeouts across 140.2 innings at Triple-A during that span. There figures to be some interest in the righty on waivers.

2 DAYS AGO