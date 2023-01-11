Read full article on original website
Mason City man to stand trial for stealing from dependent adult
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult is pleading not guilty. Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree theft and financial exploitation of an older individual. Court documents state Studer used...
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
New trial date set over 2012 northeast Iowa killing
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The trial in a decade-old murder case has been pushed back to October. Randy Lee Patrie, 49, had been scheduled to stand trial beginning January 25 for the first-degree murder of Carl Gallmeyer. Patrie is accused of shooting Gallmeyer with a shotgun while breaking into the then-70-year-old Gallmeyer’s rural Nashua home in October 2012.
Woman pleads not guilty for Worth County collision that killed two
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Worth County collision that killed two people. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Northwood, is now set to stand trial beginning March 1 for two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Fentanyl, cocaine found after search warrant served at Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Minn. - A search warrant served in Austin that included the restaurant Wing Bazaar resulted in felony drug charges against a 39-year-old man. Terry Heggs is facing multiple charges after more than 50 grams of cocaine were located at the premises along with suspected fentanyl. The search warrant happened...
Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning
HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
Pappajohn Center names January 2023 Entrepreneurs of the Month
Mason city, Iowa - Jill and Troy Ihrke of Easy2Show in Sheffield have been named the January 2023 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Easy2Show is described as a software company that helps manage Rabbit & Cavy competitions, exhibitors, and...
