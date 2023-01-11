HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.

FREEBORN COUNTY, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO