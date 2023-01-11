ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
Virginia 7th Senate District candidate Aaron Rouse (D) is claiming victory in Tuesday night's special election, though the official results still have to be certified.

Rouse faces Republican candidate Kevin Adams in the district which covers Virginia Beach and a portion of Norfolk.

"THANK YOU! With your support, and the support of voters from across Virginia Beach and Norfolk, we have won this Special Election," Rouse said in a tweet. "No rest for the weary – tomorrow, we head to Richmond to get to work for Virginia families."

News 3 reached out to Adams' campaign for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

At the time of publication, 57 of 59 precincts were reporting with Rouse slightly ahead, but the margin is less than one percent.

The senate race could be crucial in the balance of power in Richmond. Democrats will hold a slim majority in the Virginia Senate — only one or two seats — regardless of the results on Tuesday. However, the House of Delegates and the Governor's office are held by Republicans.

The winner of the special election will replace the seat vacated by now-Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

Comments / 22

D Tops
3d ago

I still can't figure out why people keep voting for Democrats considering what they have done to this country over the last dozen years or so it's unbelievable our country's finished we're going to implode soon it's no other way around it... of course we know that whenever there's a large minority population which Norfolk is they all vote 100% democratic and probably a percentage in Virginia Beach is minority too ...so that's always the case... either way it is what it is...

Reply
5
Kevin Bremer
3d ago

Left winger wins based on changes to voting map. He has ruined VB and bashed VB when on council. Such a shame because he has done nothing to help our city.

Reply(1)
7
Brock Beckstedt
3d ago

Another set back to the commonwealth citizens as this entertaining lousy human who peddle his football experience for a run for leadership. I see no reason for any better in the declining health in the commonwealth of Virginia as Aaron Rouse was on board for cover up conspiracy and all other councilmembers who told police to stand down during summer riot events in 2020 also help and conspired to cover up mass slaughter of city and private individuals along with city managers(Kenneth Chandler)and retired police chief(James 'Luce' Cervera)and others, oh yeah the butterfly catcher Mayor Dyer all cover up its sad our local newspaper and television news companies keep a hush hush on this matter its real sad life is so meaningless on the account of its people the taxpayers.

Reply(1)
4
 

