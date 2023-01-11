Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7

Virginia 7th Senate District candidate Aaron Rouse (D) is claiming victory in Tuesday night's special election, though the official results still have to be certified.

Rouse faces Republican candidate Kevin Adams in the district which covers Virginia Beach and a portion of Norfolk.

"THANK YOU! With your support, and the support of voters from across Virginia Beach and Norfolk, we have won this Special Election," Rouse said in a tweet. "No rest for the weary – tomorrow, we head to Richmond to get to work for Virginia families."

News 3 reached out to Adams' campaign for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

At the time of publication, 57 of 59 precincts were reporting with Rouse slightly ahead, but the margin is less than one percent.

The senate race could be crucial in the balance of power in Richmond. Democrats will hold a slim majority in the Virginia Senate — only one or two seats — regardless of the results on Tuesday. However, the House of Delegates and the Governor's office are held by Republicans.

The winner of the special election will replace the seat vacated by now-Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

