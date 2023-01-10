Read full article on original website
A Professional Artist Spent 100 Hours Working On This Book Cover Image, Only To Be Accused Of Using AI
The artist known as Ben Moran said they were unjustly suspended from r/Art for posting their piece there.
Exploring the art of Japanese swordsmanship
They say it's never too late to try something new, so CBS News correspondent Vlad Duthiers kicked off 2023 by learning the art of Japanese swordsmanship, a passion he's always wanted to explore. Duthiers learns the history of the samurai sword and what it takes truly master the katana.
Deborah Willis Wins $200,000 Crystal Bridges Prize, Ken Griffin Moves His Art Treasures, and More: Morning Links for December 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST, CURATOR, AND EDUCATOR Deborah Willis, whose influential career has focused on how Black people and gender are represented, has won the $200,000 Don Tyson Prize for the Advancement of American Art from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Given every two years, the award has previously gone to Project Row Houses, vanessa german, and the Archives of American Art . An exhibition organized by Willis, “The Black Civil War Soldier,” which features photographic portraits, is now on view at the New York University Kimmel Windows Gallery. In 2020, Willis’s work was profiled in ARTnews. BLACK AND BLUE. What is...
‘Inside the Uffizi,’ Behind the Scenes at the Medicis’ Art Museum, Clinches Major Territory Deals (EXCLUSIVE)
Screening this evening Jan. 6 as part of the Uruguay’s ARCA Festival, “Inside the Uffizi” has already done steady business for boutique Berlin-based documentary shingle Magnetfilm, headed by Georg Gruber. Rights have been sold to Sky in Italy and Hugo East for China, and an online release planned on streamers via Docodigital scheduled before the end of March on iTunes, Google, Amazon, Rakuten for TVOD and EST in the U.S, Canada, Spain, selected Spanish-language territories in Latin America such as Argentina, and Italy. Directed by award-winning German film-maker Corinna Belz (“Gerhard Richter Painting”) together with Enrique Sánchez Lansch, the film takes us...
Detroit News
Judge blocks DIA from concealing Van Gogh in international fight
Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday blocked Detroit Institute of Arts officials from moving or hiding a painting by Vincent van Gogh, less than 24 hours after a company that claims ownership sued the museum, saying the artwork had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on display as part of the museum's "Van Gogh in America" exhibition.
The future is female: US exhibitions bring women to the forefront in 2023
2022 has not been the best year for women. In September, United Nations data reported that full gender equality was still literally centuries away, while in October, the 2022 edition of the Gender Equality Index found that women’s rights had declined in several key areas for the first time since 2010.
MoMA’s Stellar Méret Oppenheim Retrospective Goes Beyond the Fur-Covered Teacup
There may never have been an artist who painted self-portraits quite as strange as Méret Oppenheim. In Head of Fog (1971), she depicted her featureless face as though it were veiled in a thick grey cloud, with white strokes flecked across the canvas. In Stone Woman (1938), she portrayed herself as an array of smooth rocks that extend into an ocean, where, beneath the wavelets lapping against the shore, we can glimpse a pair of socked human feet. When you conjure a work by Oppenheim, you probably think of Object, her famed 1936 sculpture composed of little more than a fur-covered...
Beuys’ dreams, bejewelled paintings and Avatar for art lovers – the week in art
The watercolours behind Beuys’ sculptures are revealed, Soheila Sokhanvari commemorates Iran’s feminist icons and Sahej Rahal creates a digital world
homedit.com
The Design Style and Origins of the Arts and Crafts Architecture
The Arts and Crafts house style is one of the most recognizable and popular throughout the United States. The ideas that produced Arts and Crafts houses began as a philosophical movement in England in the mid-19th century. These ideas had a broad impact on architecture and art through the end of World War I. The Arts and Crafts movement had faded by 1920, but these overarching ideas remain some of the most impactful today.
hypebeast.com
New Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Piet Mondrian
On view at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf. Each artist follows a different path. While some experience a linear trajectory, others bounce from one obstacle to the next, mastering the vision they aim to understand. It certainly was the case for Piet Mondrian, the legendary Dutch painter who is widely known for his geometric abstractions, but whose early work is seldom recognized.
S.E.A. Focus, a Curatorial Alternative to ART SG, Offers a Concise Look at Southeast Asia’s Various Art Scenes
As the international art world descends on the island of Singapore this week for the inaugural edition of ART SG, a smaller but notable fair in the city-state has officially opened. Running from January 5–15, S.E.A. Focus is a local boutique art fair in its fifth edition and the second year of a partnership with behemoth Art Basel. Initiated by STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery and the National Arts Council, S.E.A. Focus presents mostly galleries from Singapore and Southeast Asia, a region inciting a great deal of global interest at the moment. Emi Eu, executive director of STPI and project...
yankodesign.com
This simplistic wooden chair imagines a future Google that has gone back to nature
It’s not uncommon for design trends to swing back and forth like a pendulum, making what was once old new again or seeing old practices in a new light. That kind of back and forth seemingly applies to almost all facets of life and history that it became even part of major philosophies. All that it means is that what may be the prevalent style or mindset now could take a U-turn after a few decades, and all our obsession with advanced technologies could lead to a counter-movement that will bring us back to nature and the basics. The tech companies today won’t be the same decades from now, and some of them might even adopt a style that might even be perceived as devoid of tech completely, like this wooden chair that might be Google’s signature furniture 24 years from now.
techxplore.com
Computer scientist helps preserve endangered language for future generations
A Chinese language at risk of extinction is being kept alive for future generations with the help of Department of Computer Science research. Using natural language processing (NLP)—computational processes designed to understand speech and text as humans can—the Gyalrong language and the rich cultural history it carries are being preserved.
cambridgespy.org
Looking at the Masters: Yayoi Kusama
Yayoi Kusama (b.1929) is an internationally popular artist whose works have delighted, entranced, and entertained people for decades. She was born in Matsumoto, Japan to wealthy parents. By the age of 10, she was experiencing what she described as “flashes of light, aura, or dense fields of dots.” These visual and aural hallucinations were diagnosed as obsessional neurosis and depersonalization. Obsessional neurosis, visions and sounds, recurred against Kusama’s will, but her ability to reason and remain lucid remained. They had an enormous impact on her art. As a child she wanted to study art, and she made a deal with her mother to study art if she also went to etiquette school. Kusama began to study Japanese Nihonga in 1948.
Micah Kamohoali'i Is Bringing Native Hawaiian Fashion to the Global Stage
“When I got invited to Fashion Week, I immediately knew it wasn’t about me—it was about my whole community."
London is getting a giant new photography gallery – and it'll be FREE
The three-storey Centre for British Photography prepares to open its doors in London at the end of January
An Interior Design Expert Explains Why Art Deco Will Never Go Out Of Style
Geometric shapes, color palettes awash with bright and contrasting hues, what's not to love about this classic design aesthetic from the 1930s?
Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Art is stolen, lawsuit claims
A painting by Vincent van Gogh on display at the Detroit Institute of Art was stolen, a new lawsuit claims. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Brokerarte Capital Partners and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter, a Brazilian art collector. It claims the DIA borrowed the painting from an unnamed party that is not its legal owner.
