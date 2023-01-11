ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WATCH: Hilary Scholten advocates for safe communities in first House speech

By Hannah Riffell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The first woman to represent Grand Rapids delivered her first remarks to Congress on Tuesday.

Hilary Scholten, the representative for Michigan's 3rd District, drew upon personal experience and local stories to call awareness to community safety issues.

In her address, she mentioned two West Michigan residents, who were lost to violence, by name.

A family friend of Scholten's, Romito Jones, was shot and killed on the southeast side of Grand Rapids two years ago. Scholten lamented the loss of her friend, who was also a father of five.

Scholten also remembered Julius Mohammed on the House floor, an incoming Muskegon Board of Education member who was shot and killed in his home last month.

"I honor their lives as I strive for safer communities for all. We must come together to enact common sense reforms to keep our neighborhoods safe, support our law enforcement, support fair and equitable enforcement of the law," said Scholten.

Scholten was officially sworn in on Saturday.

SEE THE FULL CLIP BELOW:

READ ALSO: Hilary Scholten reflects on historic 3rd Congressional District win

FOX 17 News West Michigan

