West Ottawa takes down Hudsonville in overtime

West Ottawa 55, Hudsonville 51

West Ottawa girls hoops continues their undefeated season with a 55-51 win over Hudsonville. That was their second win in the OK Red this season, beating Grandville on Friday. The Panthers were led by Gabby Reynolds who scored 20 points. Followed by Chelsea Overbeek with 19. They will now play Jenison on Friday.

