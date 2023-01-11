ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield father arrested after allegedly stabbing adult son in the back

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield father was arrested on Tuesday night after Chesterfield Police said he stabbed his adult son.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the 5600 block of Backwater Drive to respond to the incident.

Police said at the time of the incident, both the father and the son, who is an of-age adult, were intoxicated.

The son was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the father was arrested.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

