Atlanta, GA

Notre Dame rallies to force OT, pulls out win over Georgia Tech

 4 days ago

In a game filled with 13 lead changes, Notre Dame had just enough in overtime and picked up a 73-72 win against Georgia Tech in South Bend, Ind., on Tuesday.

It was the season’s first Atlantic Coast Conference win for Notre Dame (9-8, 1-5 ACC), while Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5) dropped back to .500 overall for the season.

Dane Goodwin and Trey Wertz each made a 3-pointer in overtime, and Nate Laszewski sunk a pair of free throws that stood up as the difference when Georgia Tech’s Ja’von Franklin missed a jumper for a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

Goodwin led Notre Dame with 19 points along with 12 rebounds. Laszewski had 14 points with seven rebounds, Cormac Ryan had 11 points and J.J. Starling scored 16 off the bench.

Kyle Sturdivant produced a career-high 18 points off the bench. Reserve Deivon Smith nearly had a triple-double, posting 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Starters Franklin (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Miles Kelly (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets.

Earlier Georgia Tech led by seven, 65-58, with 2:31 remaining in regulation after a pair of free throws by Lance Terry.

Notre Dame then pieced together a 7-0 run to end regulation, including a layup and two free throws by Starling and a wide-open, 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining by Werz to tie the game at 65.

Starling missed a layup with four seconds remaining that would have given Notre Dame the victory without the extra period.

Both teams struggled shooting from the field, with Notre Dame knocking down 42.4 percent (25-for-59) and Georgia Tech shooting 40.9 percent (27-for-66). The Fighting Irish were slightly more aggressive getting to the free-throw line, and converted on 14 of 19 attempts, including the late overtime shots by Laszewski.

Notre Dame is now a perfect 9-0 at home against Georgia Tech since it joined the ACC. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 15-12.

Georgia Tech returns to ACC play later this week against Pitt, while Notre Dame visits Syracuse — with both games on Saturday.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

