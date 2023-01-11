North Carolina F Armando Bacot (ankle) exits game vs. No. 13 Virginia

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot left Tuesday night’s game at No. 13 Virginia early with an ankle injury.

The ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder rolled his left ankle with 18:42 left in the first half of a scoreless game.

Bacot was helped off the court to the bench before moving to the locker room for treatment.

He had one offensive rebound prior to the injury. He entered averaging 18.8 points and 11.2 rebounds.

–Field Level Media

