ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Golden Globe As Netflix Becomes First Streaming Service To Win Feature Animation Category

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byb4p_0kAOhrMl00

Guillermo del Toro ’s Pinocchio , directed by del Toro and stop-motion vet Mark Gustafson for Netflix, won the Golden Globe for best animated feature, a first in the category for a streaming service.

Taking the stage, del Toro enthused how happy he was being back at the event in person: “Some of us are drunk. What can be better?”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s been a great year for cinema … a great year for animation ,” he said, receiving applause as he asserted, “Animation is cinema. It’s not a genre for kids. It’s a medium.” He saluted the work of the crew and cast saying, “we gave life and beauty and truth to a tale about life, loss and belonging.”

Del Toro’s longtime passion project is a reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel about a wooden boy. This is the third Golden Globe for del Toro, who previously won the award for best director and screenplay for his 2017 live-action fantasy film The Shape of Water .

Netflix Animation had one previous category nomination, in 2021, for Over the Moon . Pinocchio was produced at stop-motion animated production company ShadowMachine in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company.

Pinocchio topped a field that included GKIDS’ Inu-Oh , A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On , Dreamworks Animation/Universal’s Puss in Boots: the Last Wish and Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Trailer Sees Alison Brie Caught in a Confusing Love Triangle

Prime Video dropped the trailer for Somebody I Used to Know, the Dave Franco-directed rom-com and follow-up to his 2020 directorial debut. Led by Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons, the movie sees Brie’s workaholic TV producer Ally face a professional setback that results in her retreating to her hometown where she bumps into her first love, Sean (Ellis). Following one whirlwind evening reminiscing, Ally questions the person she’s become, leading her to attempt to rekindle her early relationship. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson Prove Coming of...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Missing’ Star Storm Reid Talks the Screenlife Thriller Sequel and Her “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Episode of ‘The Last of Us’

Missing star Storm Reid hasn’t slowed down since her starring role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018), but it’s now all the more impressive when you consider that she’s also a full-time USC Trojan. Reid has been juggling a still-blossoming entertainment career with higher education since the fall of 2021, and she appreciates the chance to have a bit of normal in between her buzzy movie and TV sets. In Will Merrick and Nick Johnson’s Jan. 20 release Missing, the mostly standalone sequel to the John Cho-led Searching (2018), Reid plays June, a defiant teenager who’s raised by her...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson and More Call to End Executions of Iranian Protesters (Exclusive)

Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson, Jada Pinkett Smith and Bryan Cranston are among more than 50 entertainment industry members publicly supporting calls to end Iran’s execution of protestors, jailed during the country’s 100 days of demonstrations around women’s rights. In a video message conceived, organized and produced by Iranian-American screenwriter Nicole Najafi, director, writer and producer Ana Lily Amirpour, and actress-writer Mozhan Marnò, the collection of entertainers are captured through photos holding signs featuring the hashtag #StopExecutionsinIran. “We stand with the people of Iran in their fight for freedom,” the video reads. “Thousands of protesters have been arrested....
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy