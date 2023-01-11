ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.  The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.  According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Kentucky

Lore and tall tales are full of stories about mountain lions. But stories about the elusive animal aren’t relegated to history. These days, photos and stories about mountain lion attacks quickly go viral online. It has caused some nervousness about the feline, and understandably so. However, there are not as many mountain lions living in the United States as these stories suggest. And not all states have a population of mountain lions, which begs the question – are there mountain lions in Kentucky?
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KISS 106

These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky

One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Rockcastle County’s 64-46 win over Casey County, the leader of the Lady Rockets made history. RCHS head girls basketball coach Chrysti Noble picked up her 600th career win on Friday. Her record across her 32 seasons in Mount Vernon now stands at 600-358,...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE

