Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
John Calipari Catching Heat for Putting Hands on Holly Rowe During Interview
Kentucky's long, strange trip of a 2023 season continues.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory
Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke to the media following his Wildcats' improbable 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a two-game losing streak against UT and a two-game skid for the Cats in the 2022-23 regular season. The win ...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win
Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case. The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kentucky
Lore and tall tales are full of stories about mountain lions. But stories about the elusive animal aren’t relegated to history. These days, photos and stories about mountain lion attacks quickly go viral online. It has caused some nervousness about the feline, and understandably so. However, there are not as many mountain lions living in the United States as these stories suggest. And not all states have a population of mountain lions, which begs the question – are there mountain lions in Kentucky?
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
AOL Corp
It’s Kentucky-Tennessee on Saturday. Bruiser Flint — not John Calipari — took questions.
John Calipari’s SUV wasn’t yet in its normal spot outside the entrance to the Joe Craft Center on Friday morning, but Bruiser Flint — associate to the head coach — was there bright and early to take questions before one of Kentucky’s biggest basketball games of the season.
AOL Corp
Kentucky basketball great Chris Lofton earns ultimate honor during UK-Tennessee game
On a day when his home-state school played his alma mater, a Kentucky basketball great earned the greatest honor a Tennessee Volunteer can receive. Chris Lofton’s jersey was retired to the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena at halftime of the UK-Tennessee game Saturday afternoon. Lofton — a 6-foot-2 guard from...
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
Tennessee gets another challenger on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky is on a downward spiral and needs a bounce back against the Volunteers.
WKYT 27
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Rockcastle County’s 64-46 win over Casey County, the leader of the Lady Rockets made history. RCHS head girls basketball coach Chrysti Noble picked up her 600th career win on Friday. Her record across her 32 seasons in Mount Vernon now stands at 600-358,...
Look: John Calipari Under Fire After Awkward Interaction With ESPN Reporter
People are looking at Kentucky's John Calipari with a bit of a side-eye for his actions during a sideline interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. After being asked what he told his players during a first half timeout, Calipari interrupted Rowe by grabbing both of her shoulders and attempting to explain ...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
