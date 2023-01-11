ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Markets Insider

Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas

Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
CALIFORNIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Report: Federal judge SIDES with PGA Tour against LIV after latest court motion

A federal judge appeared to side with the PGA Tour after LIV Golf's lawyers tried to argue the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the governor of the wealth fund had no involvement in the day-to-day running of the breakaway tour. In response to LIV Golf's antitrust claims, the...
coingeek.com

Binance gets initial OK for Voyager deal, admits BUSD not always backed

Binance has been conditionally approved to acquire the assets of bankrupt ‘crypto’ lender Voyager Digital, despite regulators raising red flags and Binance itself admitting to fudging the assets backing its in-house stablecoin. Following a Tuesday phone hearing, U.S. District Judge Michael Wiles granted initial approval to the deal...
TEXAS STATE

