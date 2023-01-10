ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

City receives Community Initiative Award from Pa. Historic Preservation Office

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTWTv_0kAOgvDY00
From left: Mike Belusko, Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairman; City Clerk Cathy Payne; Shelby Weaver Splain, Education and Special Initiatives Coordinator, PA State Historic Preservation Office; Hank Radulski, former City Director of Health; David Yonki, City Health Educator; Mayor George Brown. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The City of Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday was presented with a Community Initiative Award from the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office for the development of the Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture Tour.

The award was announced last year, and the award was presented in the Mayor’s office by Shelby Weaver Splain, Education and Special Initiatives Coordinator, Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office.

Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture is a self-guided, 2.2-mile walk through Wilkes-Barre’s historic district that highlights architecture and local history through engaging current and historic images and stories.

Splain said the Community Initiative Award recognizes the hard work and dedication of outstanding organizations, municipalities, agencies and individuals whose work is advancing and expanding the definition of historic preservation.

“We are proud of our Health Department for coming up with the Walkitecture program,” Mayor George Brown said. “It’s nice to see them getting recognized for this.”

Splain provided a time capsule and a guide for what should be placed in it before she also presented the City with the framed award.

“Wilkes-Barre City is very deserving of this award,” Splain said. “I am very happy to be here to present the award.”

Residents and tourists can download the free Walkitecture app or follow the tour using a companion booklet that can be found at many locations throughout the city or online.

Funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Health Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant, the project is a successful collaboration between public health, local history, and historic preservation to encourage exercise and support healthy lifestyles for city residents.

Using information provided by the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, the Walkitecture project packages local history and learning about historic places into a format that is attractive and accessible for the public and that encourages deeper connection to and interest in their community.

City Councilman Tony Brooks, Executive Director of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, was involved with the project. The app was developed and designed from Viz Vibe, Kevin Jones CEO, and Matt Engel, City Health Educator oversaw the content. David Yonki, Health Educator Project Manager, assisted and former City Health Director Hank Radulski is credited for coming up with the Walkitecture idea.

In announcing the 2021 Community Initiative Award for the City, the PA State Historic Preservation Office said this:

“Many may not think the intersection of public health and historic preservation is obvious. However, designing, implementing, and supporting a healthy community — whether it is a historic downtown or a New Urbanism development — is a huge lift.

“The City of Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County found — and capitalized on — that intersection in a smaller, easily replicable project with their Walkitecture tour. If you should find yourself in northeast PA, download the app or pick up the booklet and check it out for yourself.”

The City said that the program goal was to encourage exercise, while learning about the city’s historic buildings. By designing a low impact 2.2 mile walk along with historic district of Wilkes-Barre the Health Department met two goals: to have people walk at their own pace and see the architectural and historical significance of the city.

The city said the theory that was applied was that every building had a story to tell. The criteria were historical significance, upkeep, relevance to the city’s growth. The Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society had accurate information, along with a library of vintage and current photos.

The tour provides current and historic images of the buildings on the tour along with information about their history and architectural style.

The Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre's nonprofit downtown management organization, will be hosting "Cocktails & Culture" with Wilkes University's Sordoni Art Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre. The entire community is invited to...
January has got to be the busiest month for Northeastern Pennsylvania genealogists. For one thing, January is Anthracite Mining History Month. More than just a catchy name, the designation covers dozens of scheduled events designed to enlighten the public about the anthracite coal industry, which powered the growth of our area and employed many thousands of people.
What do a dentist, a construction company CEO, and the owner of an exercise studio have in common?. While you're pondering, here's another question that would have the identical correct answer:. What does someone who took ballet and tap...
