Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Popculture
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
“Abbott Elementary” Star Tyler James Williams Doesn’t Want Janine And Gregory’s Romance To Follow Typical Sitcom Tropes
Williams addressed the fate of one of TV’s biggest “will they won’t they” couples to BuzzFeed News after his Golden Globes win.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
epicstream.com
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future
Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Key Cassadine Out
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Fans Are Seriously Concerned for Luke Alvez Thanks to Episode 6 Sneak Peek
A sneak peek at 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Episode 6 reveals that JJ is alive after the explosion, but Luke is nowhere to be seen.
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works
Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
Where is Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso'? Getting closer, says series co-creator Bill Lawrence
Highly anticipated season three of 'Ted Lasso' is in the editing stage under the helm of star Jason Sudeikis, says show creator Bill Lawrence.
‘Gilmore Girls’: The Reason Amy Sherman-Palladino Killed the Jess/Jimmy Spinoff
Rob Estes was supposed to star in a 'Gilmore Girls' spinoff about Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and his father. He filmed the pilot, but Amy Sherman-Palladino made the call not to move forward.
bleedingcool.com
Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Green Light; Season 2 Ep. 12 Sneak Preview
CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts will be back for a third season. Plus, a sneak preview of tonight's episode. Before we take a look at an extensive preview for tonight's episode (S02E12 "The Family Business"), fans of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts can start celebrating early. Yup, that's right… CBS has renewed the popular supernatural sitcom for a third season during the 2023-2024 cycle. "This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season." Now here's a look at what's in store for tonight…
Kelsey Grammer's Low-Budget 'Frasier' Reboot Lacks 'Lavish Sets' & 'Beloved Faces Fans Held Dear'
TV's Dr. Frasier Crane may be a highbrow elitist, but the long-awaited reboot featuring the fussy '90s psychiatrist is decidedly low-budget with a bunch of novice actors getting paid peanuts, RadarOnline.com has learned.Spies spilled the show's star Kelsey Grammer, 67, is the exception since he's the title character and the only returning original cast member."With the Paramount+ Frasier reboot, you're getting the actor you know and love in his most famous role, but you're not getting much else," revealed an insider. "There will be no lavish sets and none of the beloved faces fans held dear. Even the writers and...
Collider
'Nancy Drew' Season 4: Cast, Plot, Streaming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
What Do We Know About the Nancy Drew Season 4 Plot?. Nancy Drew has been one of America’s favorite fictional characters ever since The Secret of the Old Clock came out in 1930. Since then, the story has been transformed into many different mediums, from video games to TV series. The latest series is on The CW and premiered in 2019, with its fourth season set to come out soon. This version of Nancy Drew isn’t alone and has a group of trusty friends to assist her. Unfortunately, the finale of Season 3 leaves Ace cursed by Temperance (formerly played by Olivia Taylor Dudley) and unable to be romantically involved with Nancy. This next season leaves Nancy with more than one mystery to solve, but she'll be getting some help both professional and personal. Here's everything we know about the fourth and final season of Nancy Drew.
ComicBook
Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season Writers Revealed
Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be handling writing duties for many of the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, the show the duo reinvented each year since taking over from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4. As part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, AMC announced that the first Walking Dead spin-off will end with its upcoming season after eight years and 113 episodes. Coming just months after the November 2022 series finale of The Walking Dead, the 12-episode eighth and final season of Fear will be split into two parts, beginning with the first block of six episodes on May 14th on AMC and AMC+.
