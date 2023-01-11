What Do We Know About the Nancy Drew Season 4 Plot?. Nancy Drew has been one of America’s favorite fictional characters ever since The Secret of the Old Clock came out in 1930. Since then, the story has been transformed into many different mediums, from video games to TV series. The latest series is on The CW and premiered in 2019, with its fourth season set to come out soon. This version of Nancy Drew isn’t alone and has a group of trusty friends to assist her. Unfortunately, the finale of Season 3 leaves Ace cursed by Temperance (formerly played by Olivia Taylor Dudley) and unable to be romantically involved with Nancy. This next season leaves Nancy with more than one mystery to solve, but she'll be getting some help both professional and personal. Here's everything we know about the fourth and final season of Nancy Drew.

