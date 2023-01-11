Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Lubbock County Expo Developer expects ‘major announcements’ in ‘short order’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The developer of the Lubbock County Expo Center told a meeting of both governing boards Wednesday that sponsorships will be secured over the next few months, and he expects to then make those announcements. Private fundraising efforts are one of the reasons construction has yet to...
KCBD
Lubbock County roads getting upgrade, county commissioners approve 2023 caliche and seal coat plans
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There have been extensive road projects underway to widen major thoroughfares throughout Lubbock, but now the County is focusing on the smaller county roads. 60 miles of county roads, that’s how much work Lubbock County commissioners want out of the 20-23 caliche and seal coat plans....
fox34.com
Local nonprofits presented with checks from Giving Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 61 South Plains nonprofits were presented with checks today to celebrate the money raised during Giving Tuesday this past year. The Community Foundation of West Texas raised more than $628,000 in 2022, bringing the grand total to just over $3 million since the start of West Texas Giving Tuesday in 2015.
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Bayless Atkins neighborhood on Jan 11.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Bayless Atkins neighborhood on Wednesday, January 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Lubbock airport flights among thousands impacted by FAA system failure
Flights to and from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were among thousands impacted by a computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration that caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations.
fox34.com
Vitalant declares blood supply emergency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
UMC and Covenant seeing increases in COVID hospitalizations; Lubbock Health Department expects trend to continue with latest variant
Officials from University Medical Center and Covenant Health System said on Monday that they are seeing a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations this month compared with last month. The City of Lubbock Health Department said they expect more hospitalizations in the coming weeks with the nationwide rise of XBB.1.5 cases.
‘Too little too late’: Lubbock and Slaton families, NAACP responds to racism resolutions
Parents from the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton Independent School Districts officially responded to resolutions denouncing racism that were passed by the school boards.
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: UMC cardiac patient will now have to travel to Dallas for care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A program that has given hope to those with weak or failing hearts will no longer be offered in Lubbock, for a second time. UMC launched its Left Ventricular Assist Device Program (LVAD) in 2006, but said the demand has not increased as expected, so it is doing away with the program, just like it disappeared in the 1990s, after another Lubbock hospital tried it for a few years.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 17. Here is a list of the closures and...
fox34.com
SPCAA reopens Hockley County food box
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association started their food box 40 years ago, to help people in Hockley County. “We operate from the premise that in this country, no one should be hungry,” SPCAA Executive Director Bill Powell said. The food box was previously given...
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?
Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
fox34.com
Lawsuit alleges discrimination by Texas medical schools, including TTUHSC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A potential class-action lawsuit filed in a Lubbock federal court accuses the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, as well as five other medical schools in Texas, of illegally considering race and gender when considering admissions. TTUHSC is included with five other schools named in the suit,...
Renowned equine expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is set to welcome a world-renowned equine expert to the team as an associate professor of equine surgery. Officials with Texas Tech announced that equine expert James Brown from Australia has always had a fondness for horses as he was introduced to them […]
fox34.com
‘They blatantly lied:’ NAACP, Lubbock, Slaton families dispute resolutions condemning racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Slaton families disputed the resolutions passed by the Lubbock Cooper and Slaton school districts condemning racism, alongside civil rights activists from across the state and nation on Thursday. At a meeting at the Patterson Library, and at another a few hours later hosted by...
fox34.com
Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
fox34.com
LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, we told you about an awesome mom lounge that's coming to Lubbock. Well it is finally time. The Mom Lounge and Playspace is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
