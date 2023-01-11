At one point, the Wisconsin Badgers were among the hottest teams in the country. They were fresh off a win against the 12th ranked Maryland Terrapins and had the thought of a conference title in the back of their optimistic minds. The excitement continued to build as they gained a full head of steam after starting their conference play with the aforementioned impressive win over Maryland. They knocked off perennial contender Iowa and trampled out of conference opponents Lehigh and Western Michigan. They had won 6 in a row, including beating in state rival Marquette, who could themselves be one of the best teams in the country. But then they just… stopped.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO