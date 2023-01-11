Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
wisportsheroics.com
What’s Crazier? Wisconsin Badgers Missing Dance or Winning Big 10?
At one point, the Wisconsin Badgers were among the hottest teams in the country. They were fresh off a win against the 12th ranked Maryland Terrapins and had the thought of a conference title in the back of their optimistic minds. The excitement continued to build as they gained a full head of steam after starting their conference play with the aforementioned impressive win over Maryland. They knocked off perennial contender Iowa and trampled out of conference opponents Lehigh and Western Michigan. They had won 6 in a row, including beating in state rival Marquette, who could themselves be one of the best teams in the country. But then they just… stopped.
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Wahl receives injury update for matchup with Indiana hoops
Tyler Wahl is a key piece for Wisconsin. Unfortunately for the Badgers, it looks like he’ll be out once again. The news was reported on by Brandon Harrison, who does brand communication and social media for Wisconsin. Wahl has not played in a game for Wisconsin since the Minnesota game on Jan. 3 due to a lower body injury.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
wisportsheroics.com
Bryson Green, Former Four-Star Recruit, Commits to Wisconsin Badgers
Bryson Green, one of the biggest names remaining among wide receivers in the transfer portal, has announced his commitment to Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers. Green announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday evening. Gods Plan!!! 🫶🏽 #Badgers 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/bsYImjnAbM. Green joins former USC...
Wisconsin football announces Brady Collins as director of strength and conditioning
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin football players will soon learn what former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry quickly understood about Brady Collins: every detail matters to him — even the smallest ones. When Perry played for the Buckeyes (2012-15), Collins was a strength and conditioning coach who worked directly...
Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment
USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Wisconsin on Saturday
Indiana basketball (10-6, 1-4) hosts the Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
wisportsheroics.com
Luke Fickell, Wisconsin trolls Illinois teams with Chicago billboards
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is making it known that the Badgers are building a recruiting pipeline in Chicago. Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are off to a good start on the recruiting trail in his short time as head coach of the football program. Not only did Fickell...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season
One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wisconsin hires former New York Jets assistant as defensive line coach
MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell has nearly completed his coaching staff. The program announced on Thursday the hiring of defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who held the same role under Fickell at Cincinnati from 2020-21. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Cincinnati’s director of player development.
Channel 3000
Karissa Ann Bollant
Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, of Benton, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at The Ticket Bar and Grill in Platteville, Wisconsin. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Dennis “Scott” Siewert
BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Dennis “Scott” Siewert, age 63 of Belleville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, at his home. He was born July 6th, 1959 in Madison, WI the son of Donald and Phyllis (Akkerman) Siewert. Scott graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and Mid State Technical College. He used his degree to pursue a career as an environmental, mechanical and electrical engineer, as well as water remediation, and specialized in controls and instrumentation.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Channel 3000
Darlington edges Mineral Point in overtime in a huge SWAL showdown
#6 Darlington 73, #4 Mineral Point 70 (OT) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Virginia Mary White
MADISON- Virginia M. “Ginny” (Fritz) White, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 15, 1929, in St. Paul, Minn., the fourth born of six children to Godfrey and Polly Fritz. Ginny grew up in...
Channel 3000
Diana R. McNicol
COLUMBUS—Diana R. McNicol, age 83, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. She was born on March 29, 1939, in Madison to Melvin and Hilda (Heintz) Bunn. She was married to Donald “Pierre” McNicol on May 29, 1965, and together raised five children.
Channel 3000
Steven Curtis Herring
DeFOREST – Steven Curtis Herring, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at home in his recliner while watching TV on January 8, 2023. Steve was born on September 21, 1964, in Wichita, Kansas. He was the youngest of Vernon and Mildred Herring’s four children. With Vernon in the Air Force, the family moved to Florida in 1968 before eventually settling in DeForest in 1971. Steve graduated from DeForest High School in 1982.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Why are lottery jackpots getting bigger?
MADISON, Wis. — Laura Albert, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Engineering and an expert on mathematical modeling and analytics, joins Live at Four to talk about why lottery jackpots are getting bigger. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Channel 3000
Leah G. Meyer
Leah Meyer, age 85, of Argyle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. Leah was born on November 2, 1937, in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Garfield and Lula Colden. She married John David Meyer on March 24, 1957 in Blanchardville. Leah worked at various jobs...
