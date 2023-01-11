More than half of California counties now able to get federal assistance from FEMA
(KTXL) — Multiple counties in California will now be able to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.
The White House amended the Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, adding 14 more counties.
-Video Above: Sacramento County keep close eye on creeks as more rain expected
Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Orange, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo, and Yuba counties were the ones added.
“The Emergency Declaration authorizes FEMA to identify and task federal agencies to mobilize federal equipment, supplies and resources requested by the state to perform emergency protective measures in identified counties,” Cal OES said.
More than half of California's counties, 31 out of 58, are now able to receive federal assistance.
