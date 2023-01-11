ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

More than half of California counties now able to get federal assistance from FEMA

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUkdF_0kAOgSob00

(KTXL) — Multiple counties in California will now be able to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.

The White House amended the Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, adding 14 more counties.

-Video Above: Sacramento County keep close eye on creeks as more rain expected

Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Orange, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo, and Yuba counties were the ones added.

CalFresh recipients can apply to get food replaced lost during power outage

“The Emergency Declaration authorizes FEMA to identify and task federal agencies to mobilize federal equipment, supplies and resources requested by the state to perform emergency protective measures in identified counties,” Cal OES said.

More than half of California’s counties, 31 out of 58, are now able to receive federal assistance.

