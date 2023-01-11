Read full article on original website
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firm Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities
A company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two cryptocurrency firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.Gemini, the Winklevoss’ crypto exchange, and Genesis, a broker under the heavyweight conglomerate Digital Currency Group, together raised “billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors” for Gemini Earn, a program that promised investors high interest on the assets they lent to Genesis.Earn was billed to customers as a way to passively grow their crypto holdings, with advertised annual returns as high as 7.4 percent. The set-up was simple:...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Factbox-The many companies in Digital Currency Group's crypto empire
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is at the center of the industry's latest meltdown after one of its companies, Genesis, froze customer withdrawals in November.
Thailand regulator probes Zipmex over alleged unregistered earn program
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a new investigation into the activities of local digital currency exchange Zipmex relating to its earn program. The securities watchdog penned a letter to Zipmex to clarify how its ZipUp/ZipUp+ offerings were administered. The letter, addressed to Zipmex’s CEO Akalarp Yimwilai,...
U.S. Regulator Sues Ex-CFO Morgenthau for Crypto SPAC Scam
Cooper J. Morgenthau, a former executive member of a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) has been indicted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for his involvement in a crypto-related scam. According to the SEC’s filing, Morgenthau siphoned $5 million from African Gold Acquisition Corp., his employer at...
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
World Economic Forum Sees Blockchain, Crypto as Vital in Global Economy
The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently published an article outlining the crypto industry’s prospects. According to the report, the technology underlying crypto and other digital assets will continue to be an important player in the contemporary economy. The WEF specifically emphasized the multiple uses of blockchain and cryptography, stating that their prominence in the finance industry is already evident.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Advises US Army Not to Invest in Crypto
Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States, has never been a fan of cryptocurrencies and has found a new audience with which to share his negative opinions—this time, the American Army. Gensler reiterated his skepticism and said that the cryptocurrency market...
U.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program.
Thailand SEC Reportedly Investigating Insolvent Zipmex Exchange
The sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator. Zipmex declared bankruptcy after repeated attempts to resolve its financial difficulties. Reportedly, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has begun looking into the troubled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex. The latter’s compliance with local regulations on the sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator.
Regulation Headlines: El Salvador Digital Assets Law, France AMF’s Haste on License Issuance, Proposed Crypto Tax Benefit in Argentina and More
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took to Twitter on Wednesday to share news of the country’s legislative assembly approving new regulations on digital assets, with 62 in favor out of 84 who took part. The now-to-be law, after ratification, featured 47 articles seeking to protect transfers or debt issues with crypto. The vocal Bitcoin-proponent leader celebrated the win, specifically commenting on the ‘overwhelming majority’ in support.
US DoJ Launches Investigation into Saber Labs Founders
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has set up a probe investigation on the Macalinao brothers, Ian and Dylan, founders of Saber Labs over the creation of false crypto gain metrics using fake identities. The news was first reported by Coindesk and according to the report, the Saber Labs...
Cryptocurrency Laws and Regulations in the USA
The United States was always popular as a destination for investments. The crypto industry has not become an exception – many crypto investors are eager to start working here and get access to the huge market in the territory and outside the USA. The products from the US are always reputable and more popular. That is for the reason of the high reliability of the jurisdiction and its openness to new ideas.
Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News
This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...
Cryptocurrency Exchanges Still Fighting Private Banks for Right to Open Bank Accounts in Chile – Regulation Bitcoin News
The conflict between banks and cryptocurrency exchanges in Chile is still developing, as some banks are reticent to serve this kind of institution. A new report prepared by exchanges reports that most of these banks refuse to include crypto companies as customers for risks that are nevertheless managed in the case of servicing other kinds of customers.
ConsenSys Plans To Reduce its Staff Size by 100 or More Employees
ConsenSys, an Ethereum-based blockchain technology firm has announced plans to axe about 100 or more of its current employees. According to a Coindesk report citing familiar sources, about 900 employees currently work in the blockchain firm headquartered in New York. Also the exact number of workers it will be letting go is still up in the air since the company is still finalizing optimization measures.
El Salvador Passes Legislation Creating Legal Framework For All Crypto
The legislation was officially enacted today, according to the ONBTC. It also clears the door for us to start issuing volcanic bonds. Although substantial use of digital assets already existed in El Salvador. The country’s formal acceptance of a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies marks a significant step forward. The legislation was officially enacted today, according to the National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador (ONBTC).
