auburn-reporter.com
Drug traffickers prison sentence; missing Indigenous people | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we take a closer look at a King County drug trafficker with cartel ties who was sentenced to prison and the lack of reliable data in cases involving missing Indigenous people. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Family thankful to Brier police for recovering stolen trailer
BRIER, Wash. January 14, 2023—Anthony Bolante, a local photojournalist, lives on a quiet, relatively safe, street in North Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood. As captain for the neighborhood block watch he knows his neighbors well. With security cameras installed in many homes and living at the end of a cul-de-sac provides a feeling of safety for residents. It was the last place he, or any of his neighbors, thought could be the site of an organized camper trailer theft.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
Technology extends the long arm of law to arrest these Bellingham burglary suspects
Homeowner was at work and received an intruder alert from home.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
Retail theft emphasis patrols net 8 arrests, recovery of nearly $4,000 of merchandise at Kent Target
Retail theft emphasis patrols at Target in Kent netted eight arrests and the recovery of nearly $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Kent Police Department announced Thursday. Police said it’s the third time the department has collaborated with a store on retail theft operations in the past year. KPD...
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested for armed carjacking spree in King County now charged federally
SEATTLE — A 22-year-old Seattle man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Nov. 7 was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Maar Rambang, who will be charged federally, faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, and...
KOMO News
False report about baby in stolen vehicle prompts large police response in Everett
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said information provided to deputies about a baby being in the backseat of a vehicle stolen in Everett Thursday morning was false. “The reporting party provided false information to law enforcement. There was no child ever involved in...
Woman arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
A woman was arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail Wednesday morning in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood in what the Seattle Police Department called “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway.”. According to SPD, just after 10:15...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar
Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
This is why Port of Bellingham wants you to stay away from its pump track during wet weather
The bike pump track is built temporarily in an area reserved for a future, large city park.
