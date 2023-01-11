Read full article on original website
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
NCIS: Los Angeles Star Barrett Foa Recalls Eric Beale's Pants Episode As One Of His Favorites
Going undercover to help make the world a little safer — that's the goal of the Office of Special Projects in "NCIS: Los Angeles." The series is just one of the facets of the NCIS universe and began in 2009 with G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) returning to work following a shooting. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), and the rest of the team help bring him up to speed and back into the field, where he and Hanna go undercover to solve tough cases.
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future
Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works
Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Green Light; Season 2 Ep. 12 Sneak Preview
CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts will be back for a third season. Plus, a sneak preview of tonight's episode. Before we take a look at an extensive preview for tonight's episode (S02E12 "The Family Business"), fans of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts can start celebrating early. Yup, that's right… CBS has renewed the popular supernatural sitcom for a third season during the 2023-2024 cycle. "This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season." Now here's a look at what's in store for tonight…
‘Gilmore Girls’: The Reason Amy Sherman-Palladino Killed the Jess/Jimmy Spinoff
Rob Estes was supposed to star in a 'Gilmore Girls' spinoff about Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and his father. He filmed the pilot, but Amy Sherman-Palladino made the call not to move forward.
Where is Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso'? Getting closer, says series co-creator Bill Lawrence
Highly anticipated season three of 'Ted Lasso' is in the editing stage under the helm of star Jason Sudeikis, says show creator Bill Lawrence.
‘Willow’ Finale Recap – ‘Children of the Wyrm’
After eight episodes of epic adventure, our Willow (2022) heroes have made it to the season finale. But did they manage to stop the evil Crone?. We open where the last episode closed, with Airk (Dempsey Byrk) emerging transformed from his encounter with Lili, revealed to be the villainous Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers). Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) take it in turns to try and talk some sense into Airk, but he’s well and truly drunk the Wyrm’s Kool-Aid.
Dolly Parton joins Call Me Kat for emotional Leslie Jordan tribute: 'I will always love you'
Dolly Parton filmed a moving musical tribute to her late friend, Leslie Jordan, that aired Thursday as part of the Fox sitcom's winter premiere. "Usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I'm going to talk to you, because there is that place on the other side, and I'm certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did," Parton said of the actor and comedian in the video above, which opened with the 76-year-old singing a portion of the song "Where the Soul Never Dies" — a tune she recorded with Jordan for his 2021 album Company's Comin'.
The Future of Fox's 'The Resident' Is Still up in the Air — Details!
And just like that, Season 6 of The Resident is coming to an end. The two-part finale kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 10, with the finale episode of the 2022-23 season airing the following week on Jan. 17. Ahead of the episodes, fans still have more than a few questions that...
Kelsey Grammer's Low-Budget 'Frasier' Reboot Lacks 'Lavish Sets' & 'Beloved Faces Fans Held Dear'
TV's Dr. Frasier Crane may be a highbrow elitist, but the long-awaited reboot featuring the fussy '90s psychiatrist is decidedly low-budget with a bunch of novice actors getting paid peanuts, RadarOnline.com has learned.Spies spilled the show's star Kelsey Grammer, 67, is the exception since he's the title character and the only returning original cast member."With the Paramount+ Frasier reboot, you're getting the actor you know and love in his most famous role, but you're not getting much else," revealed an insider. "There will be no lavish sets and none of the beloved faces fans held dear. Even the writers and...
