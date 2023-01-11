CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts will be back for a third season. Plus, a sneak preview of tonight's episode. Before we take a look at an extensive preview for tonight's episode (S02E12 "The Family Business"), fans of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts can start celebrating early. Yup, that's right… CBS has renewed the popular supernatural sitcom for a third season during the 2023-2024 cycle. "This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season." Now here's a look at what's in store for tonight…

