California State

Maximus
4d ago

Soon all the excess water will flow right out in the ocean and by June we will be back into our annual drought because our Governor would rather spend money on the drug-addicted homeless and benefits for illegal aliens instead of building dams and reservoirs. It's the Democratic way.

omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Continue

The latest in a parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Saturday and will continue into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. Another storm arrived early Saturday...
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Series of Drenching California Storms Put Dent in Drought

Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update released...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California

The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
CALIFORNIA STATE

