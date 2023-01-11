ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Two Treasure State volleyball players sign with Rocky

BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Columbus girls continuing to develop the strengths behind 6-1 start

COLUMBUS--The Columbus girls have found some success at Divisonals in the past couple of seasons and said their team chemistry is a big strength going forward. "I think we work really well together, we definitely encourage each other, and if somebody doesn't know the plays, we just try to help them out," senior center Isabella Gurie said. "I think we just have lots of strengths, and we use that strength. Like 'oh, that person is really good at this? We'll get them there'."
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Undefeated Huntley Project girls get 25-point win over Colstrip

WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies. Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game. A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws,...
WORDEN, MT
KULR8

Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer. On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet. Depending on the weather, the officers will do...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB City College offers women's automotive class

Billings, MT- Many of us drive cars on a daily basis -- but do you happen to know how it runs?. Learning how to service your own vehicle, keeps your car running longer, and keeps you and others on the road safer. But you may not know where to go...
BILLINGS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
Laurel Outlook

‘It’s the wild west’

Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy