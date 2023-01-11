COLUMBUS--The Columbus girls have found some success at Divisonals in the past couple of seasons and said their team chemistry is a big strength going forward. "I think we work really well together, we definitely encourage each other, and if somebody doesn't know the plays, we just try to help them out," senior center Isabella Gurie said. "I think we just have lots of strengths, and we use that strength. Like 'oh, that person is really good at this? We'll get them there'."

COLUMBUS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO