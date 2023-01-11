GOP urges ‘damage assessment’ after classified documents found at Biden office

U.S. President Joe Biden replies to questions from reporters in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — Republicans are escalating their calls for swift federal action after the Justice Department announced that classified documents were found at the University of Pennsylvania office of President Joe Biden, arguing he should receive the same treatment as Donald Trump.

Federal officials and Biden attorneys said he used the office at times after serving for eight years as vice president, adding that his team immediately notified Justice when the documents were found while staff was cleaning out the office.