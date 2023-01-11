Read full article on original website
Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 69
ARIZONA ST. (15-3) Washington 1-5 0-0 2, Des.Cambridge 8-14 1-4 21, Dev.Cambridge 5-8 2-4 13, Collins 4-7 4-8 12, Horne 2-7 4-4 9, Nunez 1-3 5-5 7, Gaffney 1-1 2-2 4, Neal 2-3 0-0 6, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 18-27 74.
Three-point barrage, lopsided quarter doom Notre Dame against Wheeling Central
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball’s 11-game losing streak to start the season is no more after a win over Parkersburg Catholic on Friday. But although the Irish are in the win column, they haven’t necessarily turned a corner. The gap between Notre Dame...
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT
WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78.
Washington St. 60, Stanford 59
STANFORD (5-12) Angel 2-4 2-2 6, Ingram 6-13 0-0 14, S.Jones 5-11 2-2 14, Raynaud 6-9 2-6 16, O'Connell 1-5 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Keefe 0-2 2-2 2, Gealer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-12 59.
Murray St. 81, Ill.-Chicago 64
ILL.-CHICAGO (9-10) Skobalj 2-7 0-0 6, T.Anderson 3-8 6-8 13, Carter 5-14 3-4 18, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Okani 3-11 0-1 6, Jackson 0-2 4-6 4, Clay 1-2 0-0 3, Fens 0-1 2-2 2, Brownell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 15-21 64.
Saint Louis 81, George Washington 74
SAINT LOUIS (12-6) Hargrove 3-7 1-3 7, Okoro 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-4 2-2 4, Jimerson 4-9 0-0 10, Perkins 11-17 2-3 27, Forrester 2-3 1-2 5, Pickett 7-12 9-11 24, Parker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 16-23 81.
Drake 86, Bradley 61
BRADLEY (12-7) Leons 3-9 3-3 10, Mast 5-11 0-0 10, Deen 7-16 2-2 21, Hickman 2-11 0-0 4, Montgomery 3-7 0-0 8, Hannah 2-3 0-1 4, Tahvanainen 1-1 2-2 4, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Weathers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-8 61.
Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for...
