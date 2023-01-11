ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 69

ARIZONA ST. (15-3) Washington 1-5 0-0 2, Des.Cambridge 8-14 1-4 21, Dev.Cambridge 5-8 2-4 13, Collins 4-7 4-8 12, Horne 2-7 4-4 9, Nunez 1-3 5-5 7, Gaffney 1-1 2-2 4, Neal 2-3 0-0 6, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 18-27 74.
TEMPE, AZ
WVNews

Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT

WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Washington St. 60, Stanford 59

STANFORD (5-12) Angel 2-4 2-2 6, Ingram 6-13 0-0 14, S.Jones 5-11 2-2 14, Raynaud 6-9 2-6 16, O'Connell 1-5 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Keefe 0-2 2-2 2, Gealer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-12 59.
STANFORD, CA
WVNews

Murray St. 81, Ill.-Chicago 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-10) Skobalj 2-7 0-0 6, T.Anderson 3-8 6-8 13, Carter 5-14 3-4 18, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Okani 3-11 0-1 6, Jackson 0-2 4-6 4, Clay 1-2 0-0 3, Fens 0-1 2-2 2, Brownell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 15-21 64.
WVNews

Saint Louis 81, George Washington 74

SAINT LOUIS (12-6) Hargrove 3-7 1-3 7, Okoro 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-4 2-2 4, Jimerson 4-9 0-0 10, Perkins 11-17 2-3 27, Forrester 2-3 1-2 5, Pickett 7-12 9-11 24, Parker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 16-23 81.
WVNews

Drake 86, Bradley 61

BRADLEY (12-7) Leons 3-9 3-3 10, Mast 5-11 0-0 10, Deen 7-16 2-2 21, Hickman 2-11 0-0 4, Montgomery 3-7 0-0 8, Hannah 2-3 0-1 4, Tahvanainen 1-1 2-2 4, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Weathers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-8 61.
WVNews

Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy