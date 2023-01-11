Just days after vanquishing Mike White and Georgia, the Florida Gators hit the road to face another foe that was familiar during White’s tenure: LSU. And the last guy is part of the storyline for this one, too: If White’s Gators were great against Auburn, they had slightly more qualified success against Will Wade’s LSU. Florida went 6-4 against the Tigers of the Pelican State under White, and 5-3 against Wade-coached teams, but just one of those latter eight games was decided by double figures.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO