WMUR.com
New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities
DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NHPR
NH hospitals sue to stop state from boarding psychiatric patients in their ERs
A group of New Hampshire hospitals is suing the state over its practice of boarding people who are held involuntarily due to a mental health crisis in emergency rooms for days or weeks until psychiatric beds are available. The 15 hospitals are seeking an order that would force the New...
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
NHPR
NH has spent years trying to prevent police from killing people in mental distress, but advocates say gaps remain
The two police officers who responded to the home of 17-year old Mischa Fay on New Year’s Day had met him before. Police logs show both officers had been to the boy’s Gilford home in prior months, responding to a series of mental health distress calls placed by his parents.
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue
CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
WMUR.com
'Party pig' Gilbert, its owner entertaining folks across New England
MANCHESTER, N.H. — You have heard of the "life of the party," but one New Englander has the "pig of the party." Gilbert is a 3-year-old American mini pig, which is a pig weighing under 300 pounds. Gilbert's owner said she brought him to class when she was a...
WMUR.com
Sununu says resolving homelessness problem will take collaborative effort
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that the state of New Hampshire is doing what it can to help resolve the issue of homelessness, but he said it will take a collaborative effort to get the job done. Sununu said the state has put up millions in...
wabi.tv
New COVID-19 variant in Maine is the most contagious one yet
MAINE (WMTW) - A new strain of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the northeast, including Maine, as the illness continues to mutate and spread. The new variant is known as omicron subvariant XBB 1.5. As of Monday, there were 145 people with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals. Dr. James...
WMUR.com
Mental health advocates call for more New Hampshire police officers to undergo special training
LACONIA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization is calling for further oversight on how Granite State police departments respond to mental health calls. The call comes after a 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in Gilford earlier this month. NAMI-NH advocates for people affected by mental illness and...
wabi.tv
Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of robbing North Carolina store at gunpoint
EDEN, N.C. — A Claremont man is in a North Carolina jail after police said he robbed a store at gunpoint. Police in Eden, North Carolina, said Tyler Martzolf took out a semi-automatic pistol before demanding money from the clerk. Investigators said Martzolf fled after receiving an undisclosed amount...
WCAX
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
WMUR.com
Remains found off New England coast identified nearly 23 years later
AUGUSTA, Maine — A skeleton found 27 miles off the coast of Maine nearly 23 years ago has been identified. The remains were found near Grand Manan Banks on July 24, 2000. Fingerprints and DNA samples were taken, but no leads were found. In 2019, investigators analyzed a DNA...
Massachusetts COVID-19 infections soar after holidays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly three years after the first COVID-19 case in Massachusetts, infections are once again soaring. The state Department of Public Health reported a 27 percent rise in the positivity rate, based on 7-day averaging — since Christmas. As of last week, more than 13 percent of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination
A Windham County Superior Court judge threw out a lawsuit over an Academy School student who was accidentally vaccinated without parental consent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination.
wabi.tv
Maine defense lawyer facing criminal charges
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A defense lawyer in Maine who once represented detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison has been charged with several criminal counts, and a prosecutor is recommending his disbarment. Court records state that Scott Fenstermaker was charged with trespassing, assault, reckless conduct and attempted theft in...
