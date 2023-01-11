ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
CBS Boston

NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wabi.tv

New COVID-19 variant in Maine is the most contagious one yet

MAINE (WMTW) - A new strain of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the northeast, including Maine, as the illness continues to mutate and spread. The new variant is known as omicron subvariant XBB 1.5. As of Monday, there were 145 people with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals. Dr. James...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man accused of robbing North Carolina store at gunpoint

EDEN, N.C. — A Claremont man is in a North Carolina jail after police said he robbed a store at gunpoint. Police in Eden, North Carolina, said Tyler Martzolf took out a semi-automatic pistol before demanding money from the clerk. Investigators said Martzolf fled after receiving an undisclosed amount...
EDEN, NC
wabi.tv

Maine defense lawyer facing criminal charges

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A defense lawyer in Maine who once represented detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison has been charged with several criminal counts, and a prosecutor is recommending his disbarment. Court records state that Scott Fenstermaker was charged with trespassing, assault, reckless conduct and attempted theft in...
MAINE STATE

