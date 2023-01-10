ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Court weighs tossing Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CefKk_0kAOfx1D00

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev ’s attorney on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims, just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court .

Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after the Supreme Court last year reinstated the death sentence imposed on him for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds near the finish line of the marathon on April 15, 2013.

His lawyers are challenging issues that weren't considered by the Supreme Court, including whether the trial judge wrongly denied his challenge of two jurors who, defense attorneys say, lied during jury selection questioning.

One juror said she had not commented about the case online but had retweeted a post calling Tsarnaev a “piece of garbage." Another juror said none of his Facebook friends had commented on the trial, even though one had urged him to “play the part” so he could get on the jury and send Tsarnaev to “jail where he will be taken of,” defense attorneys say. Tsarnaev's lawyers raised those concerns during jury selection, but the judge chose not to look into them further, they say.

“This case was tried in Boston on a promise ... that despite the extraordinary impact of the marathon bombing on this community,” a through questioning of potential jurors would remove anyone unqualified, Tsarnaev attorney Daniel Habib told the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges. “That promise was not kept.”

The Justice Department has continued to push to uphold Tsarnaev’s sentence even after Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland in 2021 imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the department conducts a review of its policies and procedures. The department has not indicated how long it might maintain the hold, which came after the Trump administration put to death 13 inmates in its final six months.

President Biden has said he opposes the death penalty and will work to end it but has taken no action to do so while in office.

The moratorium doesn't prevent federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, as they are in the case of a man on trial for killing eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017.

William Glaser, a Justice Department lawyer, said the trial judge did nothing wrong in his handling of the jurors in the Tsarnaev case. Glaser acknowledged that the jurors made inaccurate statements but said other disclosures they made to the court suggest that they were merely misremembering.

“There is no indication in this record that the inaccuracies were the kind of knowing dishonesty that would lead to disqualification,” Glaser said.

But Judge William J. Kayatta Jr. questioned how the trial judge could know that without looking further into Tsarnaev's claims. And Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson told the Justice Department lawyer she found it difficult to see how Tsarnaev can't plausibly claim that the juror told to “play the part” was knowingly lying.

“If, for instance, the Facebook friend had said, 'Get on the jury and make sure that the death penalty isn't imposed,' it's hard for me to believe that you wouldn't be in here arguing the opposite of what you are arguing now," she told Glaser.

Some survivors of the bombing who attended the hearing met briefly with Massachusetts U.S. Atty. Rachael Rollins afterward outside the courtroom. Marc Fucarile , who lost a leg and suffered other serious injuries in the blast, said he showed up at the proceeding to let the judges know that survivors are “still paying attention to what they are doing.”

“At a certain point, we need to draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough. It is not in question what he did,” Fucarile told the Associated Press.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers acknowledged at the beginning of his trial that he and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, set off the two bombs that killed Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China; Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old restaurant manager from Medford, Mass.; and 8-year-old Martin Richard of Boston.

They have argued, however, that their client shouldn't be put to death, saying his brother radicalized him and was the mastermind of the attack.

Tsarnaev was convicted in 2015 of all 30 charges against him, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction and the killing of MIT Police Officer Sean Collier during the brothers’ getaway attempt. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a gun battle with police a few days after the bombing.

The 1st Circuit in 2020 overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence and ordered a new penalty-phase trial to decide whether he should be executed, finding that the judge did not sufficiently question jurors about their exposure to extensive news coverage of the bombing. But the Supreme Court justices, by a 6-3 vote, agreed with the Biden administration that the 1st Circuit's ruling was wrong.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 22

Renee S
1d ago

NO,NO,NO,AND NO! NEVER! THINK ABOUT THE VICTIMS! the day he was convicted is the day it should have been executed!

Reply
16
Terry Collins
1d ago

Hey; while overturning the killer's death sentence, do the same for innocent babies who are being murdered in the death chambers called abortion clinics.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
502K+
Followers
78K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy