Anaheim, CA

Disneyland announces changes to park hopping rule, will make ride photos ‘complimentary’

By Iman Palm
 2 days ago
(KTLA) – Big changes are on the way for park-hoppers and other guests at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Disneyland guests can now park hop between Disneyland Park and California Adventure starting at 11 a.m. instead of at 1 p.m., effective Feb. 4, the park announced Tuesday.

The resort will give all Disneyland guests complimentary Disney Photo Pass downloads of attraction photos, also starting on Feb. 4.

“As a ‘thank-you’ to our incredible Disneyland Resort guests, we’re excited to make Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads captured on any Disney PhotoPass available attraction during a park visit, complimentary for all ticketed park guests on the Disneyland app starting February 4, throughout the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort,” the park said.

Ahead of the company’s centennial celebration, kicking off on Jan. 27, the park will offer guests more opportunities to visit the resort at its lowest price, $104 per ticket. Nearly two months’ worth of reservations with the low-ticket price will be available on the Disneyland website, a news release said.

For the Walt Disney Co. 100th celebration, Disneyland will unveil a new attraction, “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” new nighttime shows, elegant castle decorations, and more.

The resort will also have more opportunities for parkgoers to join the resort’s annual pass program known as Magic Key. The pass allows guests to make reservations for the resort’s theme parks for a year.

Magic Key holders also get exclusive perks such as merchandise, food discounts, and specialized items.

