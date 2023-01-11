ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shut up, please’: Golden Globes winner Michelle Yeoh refuses to rush acceptance speech

By Julia Saqui
 2 days ago

Actress Michelle Yeoh refused to be rushed while accepting her first Golden Globe award.

"Shut up, please", she laughed, as the ceremonial piano music began to play to mark that she should rap up her speech.

The longtime actor, whose career has spanned decades, also hit out at Hollywood racism, saying "‘It was a dream come true until I got here".

Yeoh secured Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy for her kickass portrayal of Evelyn Wang. Now, she and co-star Ke Huy Quan are twinning winners.

The Independent

The Independent

