What the papers say – January 11

By PA Reporter
 2 days ago

The front pages cover death, illness and machinations in the halls of power.

NHS delays are blamed in analysis by The Times which shows 50,000 more people than normal died over the past 12 months.

The same number of people – a record, up from 30,000 just two months earlier – are forced to wait more than 12 hours for treatment in accident and emergency departments each week, according to leaked data given to The Independent .

Nurses urge Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Daily Express to “do a deal for Britain” to prevent a two-day strike next week that could cripple the health service.

The i , meanwhile, reports the Government is considering new laws which could stop up to six million UK workers from going on strike.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps is quoted by Metro as proposing the laws aimed at keeping ambulance, fire and rail services running during industrial action because “common sense tells us we need minimum safety levels”.

Unions have reacted to the anti-strike bill with a coordinated “day of action” involving strikes and rallies, says The Guardian , while the Daily Mail reports Labour will block the new laws.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson is accused in the Daily Mirror of “sponging off billionaires” by living rent-free in a Tory donor’s £20 million home.

The Daily Telegraph has US Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell saying central banks should avoid wading into social issues, while the Financial Times reports Goldman Sachs has started its biggest cost-cutting drive since the financial crisis.

And the Daily Star carries the story of a ticket inspector who quit his job on the buses and used his redundancy payout to become an Elvis impersonator.

Related
BBC

London Mayor Sadiq Khan to say he can't ignore 'immense' Brexit damage

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to attack what he will describe as the government's "denial" of the "immense damage" he says Brexit is doing. In a speech at Mansion House in the City of London, he will call for a shift to greater alignment with Europe. The Labour...
BBC

Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon to hold talks in Scotland

The prime minister is to meet Scotland's first minister on Thursday evening, the BBC understands. The private talks between Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon will take place in the Scottish Highlands. The two leaders are to discuss a range of subjects including the NHS and the economy. A joint announcement...
Gizmodo

Uranium Found at London Heathrow Airport Poses 'No Threat,' Police Say

Police reassured Heathrow Airport passengers on Tuesday that there is no threat at the airport after border patrol discovered small amounts of uranium in metal bars shipped to the UK from Pakistan in late December. The shipment was reportedly sent on a passenger plane and was reportedly intended to reach...
The Independent

1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses

Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
The Independent

Amazon plan to shut Scottish fulfilment centre is devastating, say MSPs

Online giant Amazon has announced plans to shut a key site in Scotland – placing hundreds of jobs at risk.The company launched a consultation over the closure of its fulfilment centre in Gourock, near Greenock, Inverclyde.The move, which also affects centres in Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster in England, will impact about 1,200 jobs, including about 300 workers based in Gourock.Amazon has already said that all workers at the affected locations will be offered roles elsewhere in the company.This is devastating for the local community and the 300 workers who may find themselves out of a jobKaty Clark, Labour West of Scotland...
The Independent

Scotland’s hospitals almost ‘completely full’, warns Sturgeon

Scotland’s hospitals are “almost completely full”, the First Minister warned as she outlined measures to ease pressure on the NHS.In a news briefing alongside Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and the deputy chief medical officer, Graham Ellis, Nicola Sturgeon admitted it had been “without any doubt the most difficult winter ever” for the health service.It comes as Dr Lailah Peel, deputy chair of BMA Scotland, warned that hospitals were “not safe” for patients amid increasing pressures.Ms Sturgeon said hospitals across Scotland surpassed 95% capacity on January 4, compared to pre-pandemic levels of 87%.The reality is hospitals right now are currently almost...
The Independent

Johnson portrait at Carlton club ‘great mistake’, says Conservative historian

A Tory peer and the official historian of the Carlton Club has called it a “great mistake” for the Boris Johnson to be honoured with a portrait at the establishment.The former prime minister on Tuesday unveiled a portrait of himself, in line with the private club’s tradition of commissioning portraits of former Conservative premiers.But Lord Lexden, who is also the official historian of the Conservatives, used a letter to The Daily Telegraph newspaper to argue that the honour was a mistake.He wrote: “It is a great mistake to install a portrait of Boris Johnson in the Carlton Club. He is...
CNBC

Amazon plans to close three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 workers

Amazon proposed closing sites in the north and south of England and in West Scotland, as part of a re-evaluation of its business needs. The company said the 1,200 workers impacted would be offered jobs elsewhere, but a leading union criticized the company for failing to offer stable employment. The...
The Independent

Sunak says he will work ‘constructively’ with Sturgeon in Scotland

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to work “constructively” with the Scottish Government amid continuing tensions over the SNP administration’s demands for a fresh independence referendum and Scotland’s gender recognition laws.Following talks on Thursday evening in Inverness with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Prime Minister said that while they were “not going to agree on everything”, he believed there was scope for co-operation.“What I want to do as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is work constructively with the Scottish Government to make a difference to people in Scotland,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio show.“We’ve got lots...
BBC

Fifth of police officers surveyed in South East plan to quit in two years

Nearly one in five police officers in the South East plan to quit within the next two years amid pay and cost of living concerns, research suggests. A Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) survey found that 80% of Kent Police officers were "dissatisfied" or "very dissatisfied" over their pay.
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘concerned’ about impact of Scotland’s new gender identification laws

Rishi Sunak has expressed “concern” about the potential impact of Holyrood’s gender recognition laws across the UK. Scotland last month became the first part of the UK to approve gender self-identification plans, hailed by some as a major step in reaching equality, while others protested over the rights of women and girls.The reforms remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before a gender recognition certificate can be obtained.Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Mr Sunak declined to say whether Westminster could block the legislation, saying the government was taking advice on the...
The Independent

Steve Barclay ‘concedes’ he will have to increase NHS pay offer to avoid strikes

Health secretary Steve Barclay has privately conceded that he will have to offer a higher pay rise to NHS staff.Mr Barclay has admitted that more than one million NHS staff members deserve more money despite previously insisting that existing pay increases were all the government could afford.But, he also made clear that any new pay rises would come from the current health budget meaning potential cuts to key services, according to The Guardian.His U-turn comes in advance of nurses in England staging two more strikes next week, which is likely to force hospitals to again work at a reduced capacity following...
Digital Trends

Brits told not to mail anything abroad after cyber incident

The U.K.’s Royal Mail has told the nation’s 67 million citizens not to send anything overseas for the time being. The seemingly odd request, by an organization whose business involves to some extent sending letters and parcels beyond its borders, is reportedly down to a cyber incident, the BBC reported.
The Independent

Tory rebels want social media bosses jailed if they fail to protect children

The Prime Minister is facing a major backbench rebellion as Conservative MPs push for social media bosses to be made criminally liable for protecting children from harm online.A host of former cabinet ministers are among those who have put their name to an amendment to the Online Safety Bill demanding tougher action.Almost 40 rebels, including former home secretary Priti Patel and former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, want the owners of social media platforms to face jail time if they fail to protect children from seeing damaging content.Ian Russell and Ruth Moss, parents of children who killed themselves after viewing...
The Independent

The Independent

