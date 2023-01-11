‘It was a dream come true until I got here’: Michelle Yeoh takes swipe at Hollywood racism in Globes speech

Michelle Yeoh gave an emotional speech after winning her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The veteran actor won for her role as Evelyn Wang in last year’s mind-bending A24 movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Yeoh used her acceptance speech to call out racism in the industry. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said, “it was a dream come true until I got here.”

“I came here and was told you’re a minority,” she said. “And then, someone said, ‘You speak English’... And I said, ‘Yeah the flight over here was about 13 hours long so I learnt.’”

When the piano eventually started, indicating that Yeoh had exceeded her allotted speech time, she told the musician: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, okay? And that's serious.”

Globes host Jerrod Carmichael was the first to discuss racism in the industry in his opening monologue.

The comedian told the star-studded audience: “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”

The awards show was on hiatus last year after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that its awarding body did not have a single Black member. The organising body was also criticised for “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

