Fayetteville, NC

WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Lottery games with the best chance of winning!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot grows again to a staggering $1.3 billion. Your odds of winning: not as large at 1 in 302 million. Here are ways to boost your odds. Play other games. There are several games with much better odds you can play in North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Go Blue Ridge

North Carolinians are Winning big in the Lottery

We recently reported that a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone this past Saturday. The North Carolina Education Lottery tweeted that the winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. Well it seems like that kind of luck is going around in North Carolina. Recently Kenya Sloan of Shelby won $2 million dollars almost 2 months after winning $1 million dollars. Sloan said “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.” Anyone interested in trying their luck the Mega Millions next drawing is Friday at 11PM, and the Powerball will be drawn Tonight at 11PM Saturday at 11PM.
BOONE, NC
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States

Are you superstitious? This week is Friday the 13th and that can make some individuals a little on edge. After all, luck can be a tricky subject to understand. The Oxford Dictionary describes luck as “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” Everyone experience a bit of good and bad luck from time to time. Though there is no definitive way to determine how to create it. But could location play a part in it? And how unlucky is the state where you live? A study by our friends at FloridaBet.com reveals the unluckiest states in the country based on statistics from this past year.
ALABAMA STATE
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

