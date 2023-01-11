Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Theft at a Hilo storage unit led to the disappearance of unique Hawaiiana
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A theft at a storage unit on Hawaii Island is under investigation, and police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. The theft happened at a storage facility in the 400 block of Kalanianaole Avenue in Hilo, and was reported on Dec. 21.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Identify Burned Body Located Last Week on Banyan Drive
Hawai’i Island police have identified the badly burned body that was discovered in a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive in Hilo, on Monday, January 2, 2023. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu, of Hilo. An autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire...
bigislandvideonews.com
Body Burned In Banyan Tree Fire Identified By Police
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police have identified the body that was found, badly burned, inside a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive on January 2, and say final autopsy results are pending toxicology. (BIVN) – Police investigators have identified the body that was discovered in a burning banyan tree in...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police looking for stolen heirloom necklace with walrus ivory palaoa pendant
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance for information pertaining to a theft investigation that was reported on Dec. 21, 2022, at a storage facility in the area of the 400 block of Kalanianaʻole Avenue in Hilo. The victim reported that numerous items were stolen...
bigislandnow.com
Female body badly burned in a banyan tree in Hilo identified by Hawai’i Island Police
Hawai’i Island police have identified the badly burned body that was discovered on Jan. 2, 2023, in a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive in Hilo as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Ho’omalu of Hilo. Cohn-Ho’omalu had incorporated a business in 2015 in Hawai’i called Helping Hands Helping Hearts, but...
bigislandgazette.com
Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
KITV.com
Charred remains found near banyan tree identified as those of 59-year-old Hilo woman
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island have identified the remains of the person found near a burning banyan tree in Hilo on Jan. 2. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Investigators say an autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire-related trauma to the body.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged with burglary, auto theft
A Hilo man faces several property and drug-related charges after he was found sleeping in a stolen truck. After conferring with the Hawai’i County prosecutors office, police on Jan. 4 charged 42-year-old Nathan Kalani Ni‘ihau with the following offenses:. Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. First-degree theft. Second-degree...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
bigislandgazette.com
Police Chief Swearing In Ceremonies Being Held in Hilo & Kona
Hawai‘i Police Department invites the Hawai‘i Island community to watch the swearing in of newly-appointed Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz in two upcoming events: the official private swearing in on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Hilo, which will be livestreamed, and a larger, public event on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Kona.
bigislandgazette.com
Speed Limit on Part of Volcano Road Reduced to 35 MPH
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the planned reduction of the speed limit on Volcano Road (Route 11) between the highway’s intersections with North Road and Pszyk Road through Kurtistown and Mountain View. Effective from the installation of the new speed limit signage on Monday, Jan. 23,...
bigislandnow.com
County to rewire traffic signal at Hilo intersection
The Department of Public Works will be rewiring the traffic signals at the intersection of ‘Āinaloa Drive and Haihai Street starting Thursday. The work will continue into Friday. Crews will be on scene from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists in the area should expect officers directing traffic and some minor delays.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Announces Road Work
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi shared updates on Hina Lani Street in Kona, as well as on various roads in Hilo, Keaukaha, and Waipiʻo Valley. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi provided the following updates on various road projects:. Hina Lani Street Resurfacing.
bigislandnow.com
Wreckage, flight crew recovered from Hawai‘i Life Flight in deep waters between Maui, Big Island
Federal authorities have recovered the wreckage of the Hawai‘i Life Flight air ambulance N13GZ that crashed Dec. 15, 2022, into the Maui Channel off the coast of Kaupo, Maui, while flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient. The National Transportation Safety Board said the...
oliviamichelleh.com
What to do in Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo is one of the two large towns located on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hilo has it’s own airport and is larger than Kona. We only visited this side for a day, but here are the “must-do’s” for the town of Hilo. Every day 7am...
Local surfers react to news of The Eddie receiving green light for Wednesday
Surfers are eager to compete in The Eddie despite receiving just two days' notice.
