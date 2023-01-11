ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Several accidents caused by slick road conditions Saturday

Conn. (WFSB) - Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut. Crashes in Bolton, Litchfield, and Tolland were all reportedly caused by ice on the roads. The first accident happened I-384 east in Bolton. Officials say a multi-car accident caused the road to shut down at Bolton Notch.
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
DURHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NECN

Stolen Police Vehicle Crashes Into Diner in Connecticut

A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham

A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
DURHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Special hours, special pricing for MLK weekend

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies in 3 vehicle crash in Durham

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Durham on Thursday. State police identified the man as 34-year-old Steven Jefferson of Hamden. Troopers said Jefferson drove northbound on Route 17 near Indian Lane when he crossed over the center line into the south lane and struck an opposing vehicle head-on.
DURHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Meet the candidates running for mayor in the Capital City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A total of six candidates have declared their plans to run for mayor of Hartford. Back in November, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced he will not be seeking a third term as mayor. In the weeks since, the pool of candidates running for mayor of the...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Hadley New Year’s Eve shooting suspect ID’d as Conn. resident Marc Veturis, officials say

A Connecticut man charged with a shooting in Hadley on New Year’s Eve was publicly identified Wednesday during his first appearance in a Hampshire County courtroom. Marc Veturis, a resident of Waterbury, Connecticut, faces charges including armed assault with intent to murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with the shooting, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
HADLEY, MA
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

