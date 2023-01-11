Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Several accidents caused by slick road conditions Saturday
Conn. (WFSB) - Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut. Crashes in Bolton, Litchfield, and Tolland were all reportedly caused by ice on the roads. The first accident happened I-384 east in Bolton. Officials say a multi-car accident caused the road to shut down at Bolton Notch.
Eyewitness News
Newington Target evacuated following reported smell of natural gas, power issue
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Target in Newington has been evacuated after the smell of natural gas was reported. In addition to the reported smell of natural gas, Newington Police say there was a power issue causing the power to go out. Employees and shoppers have been evacuated while fire...
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Eyewitness News
Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
Hartford, Eversource holding event to for residents to find out about energy help
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is teaming up with some local energy companies to try to help people struggling to pay their heating bills this winter. On Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and utility representatives from several companies, including Eversource, announced they will hold a community event next week to make sure […]
Wrong-Way Driver From Torrington Drove Under Influence In Thomaston, Police Say
An alleged wrong-way driver on a busy Connecticut highway who was stopped by state police has been charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 on Route 8 in the area of Exit 39 in the town of Thomaston.
NECN
Stolen Police Vehicle Crashes Into Diner in Connecticut
A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham
A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Special hours, special pricing for MLK weekend
Dr. Steven Zweibel with Hartford HealthCare talks about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to orbit moon. Updated: 6 hours ago. Suspect who crashed stolen police cruiser due in court. A special weekend at the Connecticut Science Center. Updated:...
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Hartford distributing 5K COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford plans to give away 5,000 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month. The city is also offering thermometers. Face masks and testing kits have also been given to local businesses, churches and daycares over the last few weeks. Tests can […]
Eyewitness News
Man dies in 3 vehicle crash in Durham
DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Durham on Thursday. State police identified the man as 34-year-old Steven Jefferson of Hamden. Troopers said Jefferson drove northbound on Route 17 near Indian Lane when he crossed over the center line into the south lane and struck an opposing vehicle head-on.
Eyewitness News
Meet the candidates running for mayor in the Capital City
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A total of six candidates have declared their plans to run for mayor of Hartford. Back in November, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced he will not be seeking a third term as mayor. In the weeks since, the pool of candidates running for mayor of the...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
VIDEO: Police identify carjacking suspect who stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed into diner
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after a Farmington carjacking suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed it into a diner on Thursday. According to Farmington police, just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Scott Swamp Road for the report of a vehicle complaint. Police said a Dodge Durango […]
Hadley New Year’s Eve shooting suspect ID’d as Conn. resident Marc Veturis, officials say
A Connecticut man charged with a shooting in Hadley on New Year’s Eve was publicly identified Wednesday during his first appearance in a Hampshire County courtroom. Marc Veturis, a resident of Waterbury, Connecticut, faces charges including armed assault with intent to murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with the shooting, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
