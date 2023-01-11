Read full article on original website
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck
Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼
IMPERIAL, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in the Imperial Valley, residents are flocking to convenience stores to get in on the Mega Millions action. Family vacations, a brand new home, and early retirement are just some of the few things valley residents hoping for in tonight's lottery drawing… which now stands as the 2nd largest in
City of Yuma asking for residents’ input on illegal fireworks use
The City of Yuma is asking residents to fill out a short survey about the use of illegal fireworks in the communities.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise.
Six California Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest
Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking.
Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency
Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency.
holtvilletribune.com
ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action
EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation
Valley healthcare workers say upset over El Centro Regional Medical Center's decision to close the pediatric and obstetric's departments.
yumadailynews.com
"Married in Yuma", presented at Yuma Main Library
YUMA - Still, waiting for Cupid? Yuma Main Library has been announcing its new Married in Yuma class. The class will Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year. Lovers can join the program on January 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
holtvilletribune.com
ECRMC Commemorates Closing of Maternity Ward
EL CENTRO – After 67 years of providing maternity and obstetric services, El Centro Regional Medical Center has officially closed its maternity ward with the discharge of its last infant. On the last day that the ward’s doors were open, the hospital hosted a small celebration the evening of...
Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot.
CBP Port of San Luis arrested driver and seized drug money
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of San Luis officers arrested a driver before the latter entered Mexico.
Local RV park to make Humane Society donation
The Humane Society is currently at max capacity, and says some of their kennels are doubled, even tripled up with dogs.
Man indicted for smuggling 173 pounds of meth across border
A 19-year-old man of San Luis, Ariz. was indicted for possession with intent to distribute and import methamphetamine on January 3.
Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run
The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
holtvilletribune.com
ICOE Receives $15M Grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A $15 million federal grant has been awarded to the Imperial County Office of Education to enhance mental health services at local elementary and middle schools. The School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services grant will allow for the hiring of 18 state-credentialed school counselors to serve in...
A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend
An unsettled weather pattern will take over our region this weekend bringing in a series of storms coming from the Pacific.
