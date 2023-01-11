ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud

EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼

IMPERIAL, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in the Imperial Valley, residents are flocking to convenience stores to get in on the Mega Millions action. Family vacations, a brand new home, and early retirement are just some of the few things valley residents hoping for in tonight’s lottery drawing… which now stands as the 2nd largest in The post Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼ appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest

Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking. The post Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action

EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

"Married in Yuma", presented at Yuma Main Library

YUMA - Still, waiting for Cupid? Yuma Main Library has been announcing its new Married in Yuma class. The class will Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year. Lovers can join the program on January 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

ECRMC Commemorates Closing of Maternity Ward

EL CENTRO – After 67 years of providing maternity and obstetric services, El Centro Regional Medical Center has officially closed its maternity ward with the discharge of its last infant. On the last day that the ward’s doors were open, the hospital hosted a small celebration the evening of...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot. The post Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run

The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

ICOE Receives $15M Grant

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A $15 million federal grant has been awarded to the Imperial County Office of Education to enhance mental health services at local elementary and middle schools. The School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services grant will allow for the hiring of 18 state-credentialed school counselors to serve in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

